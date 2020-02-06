4 Zodiac Signs To Date If you are an extrovert because balance is key

Advertisement

If you’re extroverted, you know the challenge of finding people who can keep up with you socially. Your constant enthusiasm is contagious and you are probably always the life of the party. Because you draw your energy from being close to other people, you’d better spend a Friday night with your crew than sitting at home and watching Netflix recharge. However, if you’re looking for a partner, the best zodiac signs you’ve seen so far when you’re extroverted are sometimes the ones who are a bit more reserved.

You know the idea of ​​“opposites attract”. It was the foundation of some of the most popular television and movie couples of all time. There are Rachel and Ross at Friends, Danny and Sandy at Grease, Angela and Dwight at The Office – the list goes on and on. There are many reasons why people tend to date with the opposite. “People are attracted to qualities that they admire about the other person, Priscilla Martinez, online life coach at Blush, previously told Elite Daily. “Often these are characteristics that we don’t have ourselves.” Martinez explained that when people are looking for a partner, they strive for “balance” even when they do it unwittingly. When you meet someone who questions your perspective, it can bring excitement, spontaneity, and growth to your life.

Still, there is no perfect partner for anyone, and it really depends on your individual relationship with someone. However, if you are looking for a good counterbalance to your extrovert tendencies, here are four signs of the zodiac that may be suitable for you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Fish are natural romantics and their heads are 99% in the clouds when you are with them. Her dreamy and intuitive personality makes her an inspiring person. A fish can make you feel like the most important person in the world, but they are a bit shy and open slowly.

Your Pisces partner will be gentle and patient if you want to take a breath after a long day. They are adaptable and ready to accompany you to social gatherings, but don’t expect them to be the center of attention – that’s usually not their business. They are strongly connected to their emotional side, which makes them a good balance point for someone who is not used to being open about how they feel. A fish will never judge you, but you will always feel seen.

Bull (April 20 – May 20)

Do you ever feel like you need a profound influence in your life? A bull will be that person to you, no doubt. This earth sign loves consistency and stability, and they are happiest when they find a loving partner and a routine that they enjoy. Your Taurus partner will (literally) bring you back to earth when your brain travels a million miles an hour. They are happy to simply enjoy life without putting a million things on the agenda.

Tauren love luxury, so from time to time they enjoy an evening in the city (as long as you take them to their favorite places). You can’t be disturbed by stress, but don’t try to do something new that you didn’t expect. They have persistent tendencies and may not respond well to changes. But you can be sure that a bull will lead you through thick and thin, and you will find that he is extremely loving behind this tough exterior.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Crayfish are the best listeners out there. They are extremely attuned to the feelings of others and also a bit curious, so that they can entertain your thoughts for hours without getting tired. Your cancer partner is a charming AF and knows how to captivate an audience when you are in public together. But don’t be fooled – they love nothing more than being alone with you and keeping their watch.

A cancer partner is an excellent match for an extrovert because he knows how to work well in a crowd or on his own. Their mood is constantly changing, which means that they have to meet in one minute and relax in the next. Cancer is not easy for people to trust, so they need a partner who is willing to get on their feet to make them feel special. And your dynamic and fearless personality is perfect for this role.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Who better to balance you than the sign of balance? Libras are obsessed with keeping everything fair, happy, and peaceful. They are very open-minded and always try to hear all sides of an argument before making a decision. If you tend to speak before you think (as many extroverts do), a Libra can keep you from getting carried away by asking you to see other perspectives.

However, libras are not particularly conflict-prone and sometimes have difficulty making decisions because they want to make everyone happy. The best partner for a scale is someone who pushes them out of their comfort zone and encourages them to take an attitude about things (provided you have given them enough time to think about all options).

When you are with the right person, these four characters are loyal and caring romantic partners. You absorb your extroverted tendencies and at the same time provide the much-needed balance in your life, so that you can take a break from social training and occasionally take a deep breath.