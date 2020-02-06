4 zodiac signs that read their ex's texts more than they should

Advertisement

Reading old texts from an ex is like reading the same book over and over again. Perhaps you are trying to recreate the experience of first reading this book. Maybe reading the same book feels easy and comforting. Perhaps you are looking for a new meaning that you missed the first time (or the second time or the 100th time …). Whatever your reasoning, if you read the same book again, you won’t be able to discover new ones, and if you reread the texts of an ex, you can’t go on. Unfortunately, the signs of the zodiac, which read their ex’s texts more often than they should, have a tendency for nostalgia and obsession to outdo logic.

The jury is still unsure whether you should delete photos of your ex after a breakup, but most experts agree that rereading an ex’s old messages is not particularly productive, whether these texts are loving or poisonous. As dating coach Cherlyn Chong previously explained to Elite Daily, “It’s a bad idea to do this if you haven’t ended the relationship yet, as it can throw you back and undo much of your healing work.” But if you are one of these signs, you could be more tempted than ever to visit these convos no matter how harmful they may be.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

If you tell a fish that winning is not all, it makes no sense to him. This watermark is prone to fantasies, and nothing gives them an opportunity to escape reality, like rereading the news of an earlier flame. By repeating these old conversations, the fish can go back to a time before they separated (and of course see everything through pink glasses). A fish does just about anything to escape reality, and deleting an ex’s text is just too real for this sign to handle.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer is the most nostalgic sign of the zodiac, and it’s even harder for you to let go of the past than fish. Instead of living in the present or looking to the future for a separation, they rule, ponder and read old convos with their ex. Even if a relationship ends for a reason, this watermark tends to hide the bad times and focus on the good – which is usually good. However, a cancer would rather read love texts by an ex over and over than admit that the separation was the best.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As earth signs, Virgos tend to be logical, grounded individuals, so you might be surprised to find them here. But precisely because Virgo is a critical thinker, they can reread old messages and hope to find out the exact time when the relationship went south. Those born under this diligent sign are perfectionists and they hate the idea of ​​making mistakes. Failed relationships feel like a personal failure, so they use whatever evidence is available to dispel their guilt feelings. Text messages offer a paper trail for them and they follow it until they feel that they are not the culprits.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras are hopeless romantics ruled by Venus, and although this idealistic sign can forgive and forget just about anything, they find it difficult to forget past relationships. This air sign tries to find logic in everything because they want to believe that their lives have justice and reason. Most libras even believe that through careful analysis, they can understand even the most senseless things like separations. Those born under this sign can deconstruct old convos with an Ex to not only find out why the relationship ended, but to ensure that the relationship made sense.

Retrieving these old convos on your phone may not be a big habit, but it’s an understandable habit, especially for these zodiac signs. But at some point you can best send your ex’s lyrics to a virtual black hole. After all, you won’t discover anything new if you spend all your time with something old.

Cherlyn Chong, dating and separation coach