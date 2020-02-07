4 years, 4 worst political moments at the Oscars

Advertisement

Together with the red carpet, the best picture and the Oscar itself, the annual Oscar awards have become synonymous with political speeches and outstanding achievements by the left. Since 2016, MRC Culture’s on-TV blog has been reporting on the Oscars in all their liberal splendor, from the anti-Trump opening jokes to the activists’ acceptance speeches.

As we prepare to broadcast the ABC Academy Awards on Sunday, let’s take a look back in time to see some of the worst political moments in recent years.

2016

Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar for Best Actor, and like he did when he won a Golden Globe this year and in the years after, he raged about saving the planet.

Leo: And I want to say that. “The Revenant” was about the relationship of humans to the natural world. A world that together we felt was the hottest year in recorded history in 2015. Our production had to move to the southern tip of this planet to find snow. Climate change is real. It’s happening right now. It is the most pressing threat to our entire species and we must work together and stop hesitating. We have to support leaders around the world who speak not for the big polluters, the big companies, but for all of humanity, for the indigenous peoples of the world. For the billions and billions of disadvantaged people who will be hardest hit. For the children of our children and for the people out there whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed. Thank you all for this amazing award tonight. Let us not take this planet for granted. I don’t take it for granted tonight. Thank you very much.

2017

An Iranian film, The Salesman, won the best foreign language film, but the producer, Asghar Farhadi, boycotted the ceremony due to the travel ban and had a statement read by Anousheh Ansari. “Really?” A man from Iran is teaching the US about the division of the world in us against our enemies, aggression and war, democracy and human rights?

Ansari: I will read a statement from Mr. Farhadi:

‘It is a great honor to receive this valuable award for the second time. I would like to thank the members of the academy, my crew in Iran, my producer, Amazon and my competitors. I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people in my country and those in other six nations, which have been violated by the inhumane law that prohibits immigrants from entering the United States. Share the world – thank you. Dividing the world into “We” and “Our enemies” categories creates fear. A deceptive justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries that have themselves been victims of aggression. Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture common human qualities and break stereotypes of different nationalities and religions. You create empathy between us and others. An empathy that we need more than ever today. Thank you on behalf of Mr. Farhadi. Thank you very much.’

2018

In a performance for one of the nominations for the best song by the rapper Common, the warrior of social justice even participated in a new slam against the NRA – they are “in God’s way”. The stage also featured “Ten Extraordinary People” responding to the call to action and being unsung heroes, “including President Cecile Richards’ Planned Parenthood. In the end, he got the crowd on his feet when he called for DREAMers to stand up.

Often: on Oscar night this is the dream we tell a country where Live DREAMERS and freedom lives, immigrants get the benefits, we erect monuments for feminists, tell the NRA that they act in God’s way and to the people of Parkland we say feelings of love for the people of Africa, Haiti, to Puerto Rico.

… these days we dance between love and hate, don’t know the date, so we stay awake, A knee that we take for the sake of our soul, a new victory for our old faith, a president who trolls with hate He doesn’t control our fate because God is great. If they go down, we stay high. I stand for peace, love and women’s rights.

2019

Director Spike Lee won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman and he took the opportunity to become really political. After speaking about his ancestors, some of whom were slaves, Lee reminded the audience that “the 2020 presidential election is just around the corner” and urged everyone to “be on the right side of history” and “make the moral decision to meet between love and opposite “hate.” He ended up alluding to his 1989 film Do the Right Thing.

Lee: I want to thank Tanya, the word is irony today. The date that is 24th. The month of February, which is also the shortest month of the year. Which also happens to be Black History Month. The year 2019. The year 1619. History, history. 1619, 2019. 400 years ago our ancestors were stolen from Africa and enslaved. They worked the country from morning to night. My grandmothers, who lived 100 years young, graduated from college even though their mother was a slave. My grandmother who saved 50 years of social security checks to send me to college. She called me Spiky-Poo. She sent me through the film school. NYU!

Tonight in front of the world I praise my ancestors who built our country along with the genocide of our indigenous people. We all connect with ancestors to regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment. The 2020 presidential election is just around the corner. [Applause] Let us all mobilize, let us all be on the right side of the story. Make the moral choice between love and hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get this in there.

What political gimmicks will the 2020 Oscars bring? Stay tuned for Newsbusters on Sunday night to find out!