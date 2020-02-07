4 takeaways from impeachment proceedings against Trump

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, U.S. – President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday, February 5, after a two-week Senate impeachment process. The drama has divided Americans and their institutions, confirming that Trump has a firm grip on his Republican Party. At the same time, it demonstrated the oratorial and other skills of the main democratic accused Adam Schiff.

Two Americas

The process highlighted the deep rifts that separate Democrats and Republicans in Congress, but also those between Americans under the presidency of the norm-shaking billionaire and former reality TV stars.

In the House of Representatives, lawmakers fought vigorously for hours before they largely voted politically about whether Trump should be charged with abuse of power and congressional obstruction in the Ukraine scandal.

In the Senate, they tacitly adhered to the strict rules of impeachment. But whenever it came to the break, they rushed in front of television cameras or went to Twitter to exchange irreconcilably contradicting views about historical events.

Democrats called Trump a dangerous leader who considers himself to be above the law. The Republicans argued that Trump was the victim of a coup d’état that his enemies had committed to deny him a second term.

Outside of Washington, the Americans interviewed by the AFP expressed opinions that were broadly in line with those of their political party.

According to surveys, about half of Americans wanted Trump to be removed from office. This opinion was held by 85% of democratic voters and only 10% of the Republicans.

Republicans in line

Trump, who won the Republican nomination in 2016 despite open opposition from some in the party, now has total control over his troops and demands absolute loyalty.

With Twitter as his favorite tool, he rewards passionate defenders with praise and is silent on rare countervotes.

In Congress, he can count on Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to keep the party’s legislators informed. Two senators were flawed in a vote to call on witnesses in the trial, which would have taken longer.

In the end, however, Trump’s side won: Witnesses who knew the President’s business with Ukraine well, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, were not asked to testify.

In the final vote on conviction or acquittal, a single Republican senator broke off with his party and found Trump guilty – Mitt Romney, who described the president’s actions as “horrific abuse of public trust.”

Damaged institutions

The process also showed how deeply the divisions between Democrats and Republicans are undermining Congress’s work.

Since the Democrats took control of the house in 2019, hundreds of bills passed by this chamber have been kept in the Senate.

Trump’s impeachment by parliament last month only made the situation worse and made compromises between the two parties practically impossible.

This bad blood made it impossible for Trump to get a fair trial, said Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted for the acquittal, despite calling the president’s behavior “shameful and wrong.”

“It is sad for me to admit that Congress failed as an institution,” she said.

Ship of Speakers

Schiff, the leading democratic public prosecutor or property manager, kept the legislature spellbound for hours with skilfully delivered, highly detailed reports of what happened in the scandal, with a little dramatic flair.

One of his last speeches was spoken with real emotions and went viral. In it, Schiff said Trump should be removed from office “because right and truth are important, otherwise we are lost.”

Actress Alyssa Milano, who followed part of the process from the public gallery, praised Schiff’s performance.

“Ship was really interesting, especially from an interpreter’s point of view,” said Milano.

“And you can see the difference between him and the other impeachers as he is in his element when he gets into the zone where this narrative and a timeline are really conveyed. It felt like you were entering See man show on Broadway. “

Even Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch defender of Trump, said Schiff very well and said that he had “done a good job”. – Rappler.com