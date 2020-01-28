3M announces 1500 redundancies in the restructuring of companies

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – Industrial conglomerate 3M has announced on Tuesday that it will lay off 1500 employees worldwide in an attempt to restructure the company

The company announced the layoffs in its fourth-quarter earnings release, reporting a 2.1 percent year-on-year revenue increase, and a 27 percent decline in earnings.

The redundancies include all company groups, functions and countries in which the company operates. 3M said it cost a restructuring charge of $ 134 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and expects annual savings before tax from $ 110 million to $ 120 million with $ 40 million to $ 50 million in 2020.

“3M continues to transform how it works and build a more customer-driven and streamlined organization for the future,” said Mike Roman, chairman and CEO of 3M. “The newest phase of our transformation process is designed to improve growth and operational efficiency and allows us to create even more value for our customers and shareholders. This is a defining moment in how we run our business and position 3M for success over the years. ”

The company’s share fell on Tuesday by 5.72 percent following the news of the layoffs and the earnings report.

Julie Bushman, executive vice president of international operations of the company, also announced her intention to retire on April 1.

“During her 36 years at 3M, Julie has been an exceptional leader and has created tremendous value for our company and shareholders,” said Roman. “Julie’s leadership has been invaluable throughout her time in leading our international team, including playing a crucial role in our transformation.”

