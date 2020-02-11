382 patients searched for novel coronavirus in the PH

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Ministry of Health (DOH) examined at least 382 patients for the novel 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on Tuesday, February 11.

This cumulative total is greater than the 314 reported the previous day, February 10th.

Of the 382, ​​266 remained in hospitals, 111 were discharged but are under close surveillance, which means that the DOH checks them daily if symptoms occur.

No information was available on the number of people examined who refused admission to hospitals, although the DOH admitted in an earlier press conference that it continued to work with local authorities to convince them of the restriction.

Here is the breakdown by region:

Ilocos Region – 3rd

Cagayan Valley – 18th

Administrative region of the Cordilleras – 14

Central Luzon – 45th

Manila Subway – 123

Calabarzon – 36

Mimaropa – 11

Bicol – 2nd

Western Visayas – 29

Central Visayas – 51

Eastern Visayas – 15

Northern Mindanao – 12

Caraga – 2nd

Davao Region – 20th

Soccsksargen – 1

So far, the Philippines has confirmed 3 cases of 2019 nCoV in the country. One of them died of severe pneumonia due to the virus. The other two have recovered from the infection and have since been discharged from the hospital.

Outside the Philippines, the virus is confirmed in 6 Filipinos: one in the United Arab Emirates and one in a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

By February 11, the novel coronavirus had killed 1,018 people and infected over 43,000 people in 26 countries.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency and even said the virus was a “very serious threat” to the planet. – Rappler.com