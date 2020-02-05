3,700 people on cruise ships were quarantined off Japan after 10 coronavirus positive tests

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Tokyo |

February 5, 2020

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored in front of Yokohama Harbor after ten passengers on the cruise ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, tested for corona virus on February 5, 2020. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Around 3,700 people face each other for at least two weeks on a cruise ship anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship tested positive for coronavirus and other cases were possible.

While the infected patients were brought to mainland hospitals by the Japanese coast guard, the rest of the passengers and crew were quarantined on board the Carnival Corp ship.

“I want to take good care of the health of passengers and crew and do everything I can to prevent the virus from spreading,” Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters in Tokyo.

The decision means that Carnival’s Diamond Princess passengers who had planned a scheduled eight-day round trip and were due to start on Tuesday will instead spend at least 14 days before the Yokohama port near Tokyo.

The ship’s passengers used social media to explain their predicament. They published photos of officers in masks and robes who carried out health checks, room service meals, empty corridors and a barren deck.

British passenger David Abel said all passengers were locked in their cabins on Wednesday morning and the staff had delivered the food room by room.

“The challenging situation for me is that I am an insulin-dependent diabetic,” said Abel in a video that was recorded in his cabin and posted on his Facebook page.

“We have no choice what to eat, the recent announcement was that they would start on the lower deck and work their way up – I’m on the ninth deck.”

“This is not a good situation for me as a diabetic and I am sure that there are many more diabetics on the ship.”

Another passenger who used the @daxa_tw handle tweeted that he “heard from many sides that people are worried and uneasy”.

The cruise ship was involved in the global corona virus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who had sailed on the ship last month tested positive for the virus. The man disembarked on January 22 in Kagoshima, Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, where he took a bus tour, local media reported.

Medical workers in protective suits take a passenger who has been tested for a new corona virus from the cruise ship Diamond Princess to an ambulance in Yokohama Harbor. (Hiroko Harima / Kyodo News via AP)

Everyone who has been on board the ship since Monday has received an initial health screening, Kato said on Wednesday. 273 test persons were identified. So far, 31 results have been received from this smaller group, revealing the 10 confirmed cases.

Kato said the officers would continue to monitor the remaining passengers and crew for the possible development of symptoms, suggesting that more test samples could be taken.

None of the 10 infected people – three from Japan and Hong Kong, two Australians, one American and one Filipino crew member – had severe symptoms, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

FREE JOURNEY

To reassure the quarantined passengers, Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced that they would get free internet and phone services “to keep in touch with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is making every guest feel comfortable.”

The ship would set sail for “normal seafaring,” including freshwater extraction, before it received food and other supplies from Yokohama.

Carnival, which canceled two more cruises from Japan this week, said that Diamond Princess passengers would receive both a full refund and a future cruise credit.

Not all passengers were overly concerned about the major changes in the itinerary. American Ashley Rhodes-Courter posted a text message exchange on Instagram with her parents Gay and Phil Courter, who are on board the ship.

The couple joked: “The food is great, the staff are in a good mood and we are all in the same boat. They also no longer have a large Pinot Noir.”

