30 teams, 30 qualities: Off-season rating of each MLB team

Bye everyone. It is you, your valued, honorable and credible teacher, Professor Dr. Joe Rivera, D.M.D.

Class is in session, not just for you, but also for Major League Baseball: the season lasts about six weeks and pitchers and catchers are about to enter the Cactus and Grapefruit competitions in, undoubtedly, the best form of their life. But before that it’s time to see how each team did during the off season.

Of course not every team is in the same boat when it comes to making rosters. Spending opportunities, current schedule construction and other things play a role in the way a team approaches its offseason.

So, while spring training is in progress, it’s time to hand out off-season report cards.

Angels

Important acquisitions: 3B Anthony Rendon, P Julio Tehran, SP Dylan Bundy (through Orioles trade)

Quality: B

Signing Rendon is great, but pitching, pitching, pitching is still the shortage with the Angels – they couldn’t afford to lose the Gerrit Cole sweepstakes, but the contract was just too rich for Arte Moreno’s blood. Griffin Canning can be a long-term answer for the rotation, and Dylan Bundy can be a fun project for new pitching coach Mickey Callaway, but until they have a real number 1 man at the top of that rotation, it will be difficult to see how they compete in that division.

Joe Maddon, however, has the opportunity to work on his black magic, so we’ll see how it all unfolds, but they need to be improved anyway.

Astros

Important acquisitions: C Martin Maldonado (re-signed), RP Joe Smith (re-signed)

Quality: C-

Where to start

With George Springer, José Altuve and Alex Bregman, the Astros still have a core in which they believe, as they should, with or without bins. So there it is.

Gerrit Cole, who would leave on a free trip, was expected, but the odd part of their outdoor season is to let Will Harris walk and not do much to strengthen their bullpen. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a weakness, but Houston could have done more this season and the rest of the team.

Athletics

Important acquisitions: C Austin Allen, OR Tony Kemp, RP Jake Diekman (redrawn)

Quality: C.

As usual, it is unrealistic to expect the A’s to play big in a free organization. They probably should have done more to redecorate the bullpen, but the A’s will find a way to manipulate Oakland magic and get the most out of what they have. It’s just for the course.

It is not to safeguard them: the A’s should spend more money. But this is what they are.

Blue jays

Important acquisitions: SP Hyun-Jin Ryu, IF Travis Shaw, SP Tanner Roark

Quality: B +

A low-risk signing and a high reward with Travis Shaw is a really good signing for the Blue Jays. There is a fair chance that Shaw can bounce back and be the rising bat he was for his injury-laden and rugged 2019 season, and could seamlessly replace Justin Smoak in the Toronto line-up. Also adding Ryu to the rotation – even if he has sustained injuries in recent years – would help them get an upper arm and a stabilizer in the rotation.

Braves

Important acquisitions: RP Will Smith, OR Marcell Ozuna, SP Cole Hamels

Quality: B +

The Braves that Josh Donaldson let go is curious, but perhaps the team is confident that Austin Riley can play third base. Signing Marcell Ozuna for a one-year, proof-it deal is smart, but at some point they have to spend money on a big bopper to keep them around for longer than a season. Coloring Felix Hernandez on a minor league deal is also a big signing with a low risk and a high reward.

The Braves were lucky that Cole Hamels doesn’t mind being a rented gun in the twilight of his career, and he has to offer a mess to a spin that it could use.

Brewers

Important acquisitions: 1B Justin Smoak, C Omar Narvaez, RP David Phelps, IF Luis Urias, P Eric Lauer

Quality: B

You know it’s suboptimal when the biggest news your organization needs to have in the winter is your stylish, sleek new uniforms and the new name of your soccer field.

The Brewers have not been silent, but they have not really made any winning moves, with their best transactions being the transactions for Mariner’s catcher Omar Narvaez and Padres infielder Luis Urias. Urias is still pretty upside down, despite a bad debut in 2019, and Narvaez is one of the better batters in baseball.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the Brewers’ off-season is starter Eric Lauer, who they have also acquired in the Urias trade. Lauer, a lefty, will never light up the radar gun, but can be a solid pitcher if he continues to build.

Cardinals

Important acquisitions: P Matt Liberatore (through exchange of Rays), C Matt Weiters, Adam Wainwright (redrawn)

Quality: C.

A quiet outdoor season for a team that has reached the NLCS – wipe aside – is head-scratching, but the cardinals are rarely large free agent releases. They were said to be hot after Nolan Arenado, but so far no deal has been concluded, and probably not.

The cardinals will continue to lean on their veteran core and upcoming ace Jack Flaherty, so expect them to become bigger players next season.

cubs

Important acquisitions: RP Jeremy Jeffress, OR Steven Souza

Quality: C-

The will-they-not-they-game with Kris Bryant is not fun to play. Chicago had a quiet season outside of the conversation that the Ricketts family no longer have any money, hence the potential rumors about Bryant trading. With the new manager David Ross it seems rather stupid to want to ship one of your best players for two years before he enters the free agent market.

The Cubs are still talented enough to win the Central, but they have not completed the roster after winning the World Series in 2016.

Diamondbacks

Important acquisitions: FROM Starling Marte, SP Madison Bumgarner, RP Hector Rondon, VAN Kole Calhoun

Quality: B +

The Diamondbacks came out of nowhere as a surprise Randy Orton RKO to sign Madison Bumgarner. It certainly makes sense, considering how the Diamondbacks on paper are a wild card contender in NL. Signing Calhoun also gives the D-backs some pop in the outfield; He comes from a career-high 33-homer season and his bat plays in the desert. A very good outdoor season for ‘Zona that continues to build something good.

Dodgers

Important acquisitions: OR Mookie Betts, P David Price

Quality: A-

The Dodgers had been very quiet this season, probably because they are still a very complete team with MLB-ready talent everywhere. And what happened then? They left Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong for Mookie Betts and David Price.

LA is clearly not afraid to improve in its efforts to win a championship, and that is to be welcomed, especially in an era in which manageable contracts and prospects such as diamonds and gold are for franchises (and fans) in 2020.

Giants

Important acquisitions: FROM Hunter Pence, IF Wilmer Flores, uh, SP Drew Smyly?

Quality: Incomplete

Hiring Gabe Kapler certainly caused waves out of season. At least more than the Giants have done on the free agent market.

The farm system of the Giants is much better than what it was a few years ago, mainly because of the work they have done on the international market. They will be competitive in a few years, so the peace of mind in a free agency is natural. However, some cheap moves may allow them to be at least a little competitive on the pitch. The Zack Cozart Era could have been something.

Indians

Important acquisitions: RP Emmanuel Clase

Quality: D

Money or ‘no money’, Cleveland thanks its fans more than a World Series performance in 2016 and since then regression. A better-than-expected 2019 season should mean that the window at least remains slightly open in the AL Central and for another run in the World Series. Fortunately, Shane Bieber looks like he could be Cleveland’s next ace, and pitching largely ceased in 2019. That should be the case for 2020, and we need to talk about Indians challenging the Twins for the center.

Instead there is Francisco Lindor trade talk, Corey Kluber was actually traded to Texas (for not much) and the team looks like it will be attacking again on average in 2020. (We’ll see if a full season of Franmil Reyes can help that.) Cleveland fans deserve more, Terry Francona earns more. Just another fruitless outdoor season for the Indians.

Sailors

Important acquisitions: RP Carl Edwards Jr.

Quality: B-

Is Jerry Dipoto OK? Has anyone knocked on his door recently?

This has been one of the quietest seasons for the Mariners in years, but it is probably because they have finally strengthened a direction for their future. They now have a top 10 farming system – some would call top five – and may be good in a few years if their young talent continues to develop.

It is understandable why the Mariners exchanged Omar Narvaez – the team wants to put a premium on defense behind the dish – but the return seemed so light for a solid striker with three years of team control left.

Marlins

Important acquisitions: IF Jonathan Villar, OR Corey Dickerson, RP Brandon Kintzler

Quality: B-

At the level of the big league, the Marlins have nothing of building blocks for the future. They swapped an exchange for Jonathan Villar, who, shockingly, decided to give up the Orioles after one of his best seasons in the majors. They also signed Corey Dickerson, who will be spending another solid year in the outfield.

The rotation of the Marlins started well in 2019 and threw an ERA of 3.92 in the first half before he strayed the piece (and Zac Gallen traded for the Diamondbacks). A little more experience and a little extra offense will help them in theory. Much of their farm talent is planned for 2021 ETAs, so the Marlins are still a bit removed from really competitive, but better days are approaching.

Mets

Important acquisitions: RP Dellin Betances, SP Michael Wacha, SP Rick Porcello, OR Jake Marisnick (via trade with Astros)

Quality: B

It was an interesting outdoor season for the Mets to say the least. First Carlos Beltran was hired, then he was fired. Then the Mets were sold, then not. Starling Marte was almost a meeting a few times, and we are back to Square 1.

In between, the team Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello signed for cheap, which extended their rotation. They also signed Dellin Betances, which should help their bullpen enormously if he stays healthy in 2020. They also added a decent outfield depth with Jake Marisnick, an all-world defender but a light batter. The Mets are an enigmatic team with potential that should be much better than in 2019 if Yoenis Cespedes, Brandon Nimmo and others remain off the injured list.

Nationals

Important acquisitions: P Stephen Strasburg (signed again), RP Will Harris, RP Daniel Hudson (signed again)

Quality: B +

The Nationals were faced with the difficult decision to choose between Strasburg and Anthony Rendon, and they chose to close Strasburg. After all, it is difficult to find quality pitching, and that is what wins in October. They largely held the band together outside of Rendon and signed Strasburg, Ryan Zimmerman, Howie Kendrick, Daniel Hudson and Yan Gomes.

Although they are still entering the season with doubtful depth from third base, they are the reigning champion, so they deserve some benefit from the doubt. They also added some depth to the bullpen, an area they’ve been struggling with for years, and probably don’t have to scramble to collect one for the trading deadline.

Orioles

Important acquisitions: SS Jose Iglesias

Quality: Incomplete

It would be unfair to give the Orioles a real figure because of their position as a franchise. Still in the middle of a rebuild, a nice baseball from Baltimore is unlikely to come soon. But their farm system is certainly on the rise.

It is quite possible that Baltimore may be worse – yes, worse – than its 54-win 2019, especially with the transactions of Dylan Bundy and Jonathan Villar. But the clear days are coming, fans of O. Stay there.

Padres

Important acquisitions: SP Zach Davies, RP Drew Pomeranz, FROM Tommy Pham

Quality: B +

Most of the hard work in the reconstruction of the Padres has already been done, so it was not expected that they would become a major player in the free agent market a year after signing Manny Machado. But exchanging an exchange for Tommy Pham is a good deal, bringing in Zach Davies offers some stability at the back of the rotation and Drew Pomeranz seems to have found himself as he threw himself out of the bullpen. A secretly good outdoor season for the fathers, who can take the next step in 2020 and can be real wildcard threats.

Phillies

Important acquisitions: SP Zack Wheeler, SS Didi Gregorius

Quality: B +

It is really time for the Phillies to do something to help Aaron Nola at the top of the rotation. Yes, Jake Arrieta was a good signature for leadership, but he is leaving his prime and Nola needed a real running mate in the rotation of the Phillies.

Wheeler is a good sign for the Phils. He has been frustratingly inconsistent, but he has ace things when he is busy. In the worst case, however, he is a No. 3 pitcher, but the advantage – he is now in his true prime – is definitely there.

The Phillies also signed Neil Walker for a minor league deal, which could eventually become a sneaky deal for Philadelphia, if he has anything else to offer.

Pirates

Important acquisitions: RHP Brennan Malone (still to make MLB debut)

Quality: C-

Uh. I mean, uh. Does anyone ever expect that Pitt Nutgh owner Bob Nutting is a major player in a free agency? Not really, and that’s a shame. Not to mention: the trade in Gerrit Cole-to-Houston is starting to look like a complete loss.

Derek Shelton will have his hands full if the Pirates continue with their total job of not ever being good, now without Starling Marte.

Rangers

Important acquisitions: SP Corey Kluber, SP Kyle Gibson, 3B Todd Frazier

Quality: B

The Rangers pulled a highway raid with the Kluber trade. That is really all you need to know. They open a new margin in 2020 and were probably the most surprising team in the AL last season, even if their record vs.. teams above .500 was not great.

It would probably have been unwise to trust Mike Minor and Lance Lynn to have the same kind of seasons as in 2019, so grabbing Kluber for cheap and signing Kyle Gibson were smart moves for Texas. Other than that, it was quiet, but they are not non-competitive to begin with.

FAGAN: 20 things wrong with baseball in 2020

Rays

Important acquisitions: IF Jose Martinez (via trade with cardinals), FROM Hunter Renfroe, FROM Manuel Margot (via trade with Padres)

Quality: B

It is unreasonable to expect the rays to shock the world as they did last season with the signing of Charlie Morton. Exchanging Tommy Pham for Hunter Renfroe seems like a sideways movement, even if Renfroe is younger and has more power.

The power of the Rays comes from their youth and their farm system, which will remain good for a long time to come. They will certainly be in the wildcard race this year, and if things find their way, they can cause the Yankees problems in the AL East.

Red Stockings

Important acquisitions: FROM Alex Verdugo (through trade with Twins)

Quality: D

The Red Sox were about the luxury tax, which is, I think, an excuse for not improving a team. With Mookie Betts traded to the Dodgers, the Red Sox apparently seemed to be making minimal efforts for 2020.

They still have talented players – Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez – so competing for a wildcard spot might not be out of the question. But for a team that won the World Series in 2018, is afraid to pay money to keep and improve your team … just a bad look.

The fighter of the Betts-to-Dodgers trade was corrected and the Red Sox received a more acceptable package on the second attempt, but the exchange of your best player – and one of the best in all baseball – in a salary dump is still always unforgivable.

Oh, and they still don’t have a manager.

Reds

Important acquisitions: AS Mike Moustakas, FROM Nick Castellanos, FROM Shogo Akiyama

Quality: A

The reds receive a lot of praise for the fact that they are actually trying to win in a division that does not seem so interested in getting better at the moment. With added offensive firepower between Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos, the team should be considerably improved at the dish in 2020. If the pitching persists, the Reds become a sleeping team in the Senior Circuit, and you can point out their outdoor season as a big reason why.

Rockies

Important acquisitions: Uh … Ubaldo Jimenez?

Quality: D

The Rockies have disregarded this season, apart from, well, piss at Nolan Arenado. Here is a man who is one of the best third baseman in baseball, but you want to pay him a year after shopping. The strategy makes little to no sense. Do you believe in the player or not?

The Rockies have signed this season a player for a Major League deal, pitcher Jose Mujica, who is not yet allowed to throw in the majors. And that will be that.

Oh, but welcome back, Ubaldo!

Royals

Important acquisitions: P Chance Adams (trading via Yankees); OR Alex Gordon (redrawn)

Quality: Incomplete

The farm system of the Royals is coming, which is good for the future of Kansas City. Their quiet low season is not surprising, but picking up a once promising pitching prospect from the Yankees is a good step with little risk. We will see how the system continues to develop, but we all know that it is not about 2020 for the boys in blue.

Tigers

Important acquisitions: C Austin Romine, SP Ivan Nova

Quality: Incomplete

Or the tigers. Good days are coming if Detroit’s farm talent can continue to develop, but their outdoor season was lacking with any kind of relevant movements. Austin Romine is a good club house man and Ivan Nova is a useful starter when he is healthy.

Hopefully in the low season we will talk again about the Tigers as players in a free agency – to support the potential debut of Casey Mize.

Twins

Important acquisitions: SP Kenta Maeda (through trade with Dodgers), 3B Josh Donaldson

Quality: B

The twins were desperately needed to fix the rotation and they made some progress. Zack Wheeler and Madison Bumgarner were both really well suited for otherwise good rotation, but both signed elsewhere. Jake Odorizzi has signed the qualifying offer, allowing them to solve at least one place. Overall, the Twins had good rotation last year, but no championship caliber.

Minnesota is losing again this year on bludgeoning teams and with the addition of Josh Donaldson that could certainly be the case. It was an effective strategy in 2019, but they will still have to pitch this year. If they are in the middle of the race, see if the Twins have shipped part of their farm system to get pitching help on the deadline.

However, the exchange for Maeda is very good. Although Brusdar Graterol is likely to go into the bullpen in the future – and that can be a very good relief, it is a win to get Maeda cheap and under contract for the next three years, knowing that they don’t have to scramble to place at least one jar in the spin forward.

White socks

Important acquisitions: SP Dallas Keuchel, C Yasmani Grandal, 1B / DH Edwin Encarnacion, OR Nomar Mazara

Quality: A

The White Sox had arguably the best offseason of any baseball team. Adding a veteran catcher like Grandal to a young, budding rotation is a perfect fit. Dallas Keuchel can be the leading veteran hand of the staff. Nomar Mazara may not be a flashy addition given his career production, but he is a consistent threat of 20 home runs and will stand nicely in the line-up alongside Edwin Encarnacion.

The South Side may not have had a flashy, splashy offseason, but the Sox has made many upgrades for a young, rising roster, and that should make fans happy.

Yankees

Important acquisitions: SP Gerrit Cole, OR Brett Gardner (signed again)

Quality: B +

The Yankees went on big game hunting and came back with the biggest money there was – Cole is a safe bet as an ace for the foreseeable future. The Yankees were one of the more complete teams in 2019, so outside Cole they probably wouldn’t review the roster. They deserve some credit for going back to major releases and diving into a much needed free agent.