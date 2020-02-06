30 Kittens View Subtitles to Make Your Post The Cat's Meow

Advertisement

If there’s one thing the world needs more of, it’s photos of kittens on Instagram. The reason is very simple: they are cute, adorable and automatically put you in a better mood. So if you have a cute kitten in your life, it’s your duty to post pictures of your fluffy friend on Insta and combine them with captions from a kitten’s perspective.

Why captions? Well, you could start with a cute cat word game like “You have to be a kitten, really meow”, but there’s a little more delight when you read a caption that you think a kitten typed. As a brand new crush for the world, a kitten has a lot in mind too. Of course, you could think about the nap time you want to research next and all the dreams of becoming a wild adult cat because we know you are the boss.

There is so much your little kitten could think of, but if you’re still not sure what to type, just use one of these 30 kitten captions. If anything, it’s handy to have these subtitles ready for use so you can plug them in straight away and play with your fluffy friend again as soon as possible.

1. “If the keyboard is not suitable for sitting, why is it so warm?”

Second “Look, I can fit in your handbag. Take me with you.”

Third “Is it time for you to refill my bowl with food? It’s my favorite time of day.”

4th “OK, I’m ready for you to stroke me now.”

5th “Are you in control of this red dot? It’s very annoying. I just want to catch it.”

6th “Where do you get all these toys from and can you get more?”

7th “What was that sound? I’m too scared to look.”

8th. “If I stay very still, you can’t see me under the bed.”

9th “Everything that touches the light is a nap for me.”

10th “I live for the ‘aww’s.”

11th “Sometimes you just have to lie on the floor.”

12th “Here’s your daily dose of cuteness. Now I’m running through the apartment like I just saw a ghost.”

13th “Did I hear a bag open? Are these goodies for me?”

14th “I just wanted to see how high I can climb. Aren’t you proud of me?”

15th “Oh, I must have misunderstood. I thought you said the whole bed was mine.”

16th “I can take a nap very well. It’s an ability.”

17th “If you leave your clothes on the floor, they’ll be my new bed.”

18th “Pet me! OK, stop now.”

19th “I heard a can open, so I ran as fast as I could to check it out.”

20th “If there is a box, I will sit in it.”

21st “I may be small, but I can jump high.”

22nd “You like my fur? Thank you, me too.”

23rd “I may be tiny, but I have a lot of attitude.”

24th “May I sit at the table too?”

25th “Wow, it looks like it’s time for me to take another nap.”

26th “Where do you keep the food? You can trust me.”

27th “Wake up, it’s time for my breakfast.”

28th “You can look at my stomach, but please don’t touch it.”

29th “I like the string with the feathers best.”

30th “My meow may be small now, but just wait until I get older.”