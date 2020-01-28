30 captions for Valentine's Day gift photos as sweet as a box of chocolates

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Soon, the aisles of the stores will overflow with flowers, chocolates, teddy bears and hearts galore. If you’re in a relationship, you might have something romantic to come. Or, if you are planning an evening with your single friends, you might have a small Galentine gift exchange going on. For any heart-shaped box photo in the near future, you’ll need captions for the Valentine’s Day gift photos you want to post on the Gram.

Your plans for Valentine’s Day this year could be to go karaoke with friends, have a drink in a trendy place, and hand out Valentine’s Day cards like you did in elementary school. It’s a nice way to show your children how much you care about them.

So don’t stop showering your favorite humans with all the love this year (and every year). Take some pictures and post your favorite of this card or gift that you receive on February 14 on Instagram immediately. Also consider this list of 30 Valentine’s Day quotes as a gift for you, so you can post something super sweet and then come back to the fun.

1. “The best thing you’ve ever given me is that smile on my face.”

2. “I know our love will last longer than these flowers.”

3. “Like pickles, everything you do means great dill to me.”

4. “You might as well bow down, because you’re my greatest gift.”

5. “Be mine with wine.”

6. “I’m crazy about you.”

seven. “I know Yoda for myself.”

8. “You are my everything. Everything else is just … well, everything else.”

9. “The only thing that is bitter here is chocolate.”

ten. “A kitten hit here.”

11. “You are sweeter than any box of chocolates.”

12. “Everything you say might as well be put on candy hearts, because I’m eating it right away.”

13. “Take another little piece of my heart now, baby.” – Janis Joplin, “Piece of my heart”

14. “I’m chewing on you, Valentine.”

15. “Lots of soda in olive juice.”

16. “Each gift from a friend is a wish for your happiness.” – Richard Bach

17. “This is a photo of my heart here.”

18. “Love is a gift that everyone can afford.”

19. “All you need is love, but a little bit of chocolate every now and then doesn’t hurt.” – Charles M. Schulz

20. “You give me the kind of feeling that people write novels.”

21. “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson

22. “Love is the only gold I need, but I will take it too.”

23. “Your hand is in mine as if it were made just for me.” – One Direction – Little Things “

24. “I love the donor more than the gift, but I will not refuse a gift.”

25. “TFW bae is giving you a gift and you can’t stop smiling.”

26. “True love is a beautiful surprise gift.”

27. “It can’t be wrapped in a bow, but I found the greatest gift of all.”

28. “I know the love language of my bae is a gift because they #NailedIt.”

29. “I have a bouquet of my bae-quet.”

30.“I will never serve you, Valentin.”

