30 active beehives stolen from Northglenn property

NORTHGLENN, Colorado. – Local beekeepers feel the sting of stolen property when thieves come to Northglenn with dozens of active beehives.

30 bespoke beehives were kept in a remote part of an old dairy. The owners say that whoever stole the bees must have knowledge of the location and the bee industry.

“All beehives lived here. Now it’s completely empty, ”said Zoya Cherny.

Cherny was devastated when she discovered that her handmade beehives had been stolen along with thousands of active bees. Cherny believes the beehives were stolen by someone with a large vehicle or trailer last Wednesday or Thursday evening. She says it is likely that they have moved the bee operation to another location.

“At first I couldn’t believe it. I found that absolutely impossible, ”said Cherny.

Cherny harvests honey in the eastern part of the former Karl dairy. The 70-hectare property has been family-owned by Shannon Sublette for decades. It is located at 1741 E. 120th Ave. in Northglenn.

The Sublette family is about to sell the property to contractors. Shannon said whoever committed the crime took over every part of the process.

“All the beehives, the stocks, the drinking buckets – everything to do with the bees was absolutely gone,” said Sublette.

This is now an expensive and time consuming setback. According to Cherny, each beehive is worth $ 500 – and it takes about a year for a beehive to reach its full capacity.

“I’m very worried about the bees now,” said Cherny.

Cherny says she also used her honeybees to heal because she had personally battled thyroid and breast cancer.

Now she is concerned that anyone who has done this will not give the bees the proper care to keep them alive.

“If you don’t know what you’re doing, the bees can just die. Especially if you move the beehives this time of year. I’m not even sure they’re still alive,” said Cherny.

The Northglenn police are investigating the crime. They believe that the beehives were stolen sometime between February 1st and February 8th. Each beehive is approximately 5 feet long and 5 feet wide.

If you have any information, you will be asked to call non-emergency number 303-450-8897.

“Be on the lookout for people who are trying to flip quickly and make money online quickly. I’m very excited about the potential for someone to try to resell them, ”said Sublette.

The Sublettes only have liability insurance on the property. An empty house in their area was also broken up and searched. The family claimed to have had problems with squatters in the past.

