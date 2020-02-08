3 outstanding quotes from the New Hampshire democratic debate, explained

Advertisement

Editor’s note: Seven candidates met on February 7th in New Hampshire on the debate stage to discuss health care issues, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, races, and more. We asked three scientists to pick out some of the biggest moments of the night as New Hampshire was preparing to vote on February 11th.

Marie Eisenstein, Indiana University Northwest

“Is someone else on stage worried about whether a democratic socialist is at the top of the democracy ticket?” – George Stephanopoulos

Gallup polls show that more Americans now view socialism as “a good thing” than they did in the 1940s – 43% agreed with this statement in 2019 compared to 25% in 1942. The same polls, however, show that 51% of Americans view socialism as a “bad thing” in 2019, a number that was only 40% in 1942.

The real question is: Will Americans be less likely to vote for someone who is a socialist or a democratic socialist? On this issue, Gallup polls from 2015 and 2019 indicate that 47% of Americans are ready to vote for a socialist.

That means over 50% of Americans are unwilling to do so. This is a serious problem for the Democratic Party when trying to depose President Donald Trump, who regularly denounces socialism. These data certainly suggest that if Bernie Sanders secures the democratic nomination, this will be a sensitive issue for the Democrats.

How delicate is a topic that the Democrats have recently found lively. Hillary Clinton criticized Sanders’ ability to unite the Democratic Party and expressed concern that Sanders would “promise” the moon but would not be able to “deliver” it.

Political commentator James Carville complained: “Do we want to be an ideological cult or do we want a majority drive to be a majority party?” At the center of Clinton and Carville’s criticism is the question of whether a socialist can win for the Democrats.

This issue – which Trump can beat in November – was a key topic in today’s debate. While candidates like Buttigieg, Steyer, Biden, and Klobuchar never came out and said a socialist couldn’t win, they certainly tried to point out what they thought was their more centrist appeal.

Aaron Kall, University of Michigan

“We have to put Mr. Trump under pressure in the economy because if you listen to him, he crows about it every day and he’ll beat us unless we can put pressure on him in the economy, fool.” – Tom Steyer

“It’s the economy, stupid” is a famous political phrase coined by democratic strategist James Carville in 1992 during Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign. Carville was featured prominently in the news recently for accusing Democrats of “losing their damned minds”.

As Carville, Steyer, and other political forecasters have indicated, the state of the US economy until election day could be the most important factor in the 2020 presidential election and single-handedly decide whether Trump wins the re-election.

According to the latest Gallup News poll, Trump’s job approval rate recently rose to 49% after his acquittal. This is the highest number he has seen in this poll since taking office as president. The same poll found that 63% of Americans support Trump’s dealings with the economy. This is the highest rating that Gallup News has received since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks since President George W. Bush.

On February 7, the Department of Labor announced that employers had created 225,000 new jobs in January and the unemployment rate was approaching half a century. Conversely, the US economy created over 500,000 fewer jobs between April 2018 and March 2019 than previously thought.

In one respect, it is shocking that a president who enjoys such enormous economic support continues to have an approval rate below 50%. Possible explanations for this dichotomy include an increasing budget deficit and the failure of voters to recognize Trump for the country’s economic success, given its policies or other perceived shortcomings.

Despite this separation, the economic impact of the corona virus and other unforeseen economic events could have a disproportionate impact on the 2020 presidential election by November. If so, Steyer’s quote from the New Hampshire debate will look fairly forward-looking.

Joseph Cabosky, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

“The number of young people is higher than in Obama’s historic 2008 election campaign. And if that happens at the national level, we will win and defeat Trump.” – Bernie Sanders

Sanders claims that, despite the unexpectedly low turnout in Iowa, 18- to 29-year turnout was higher this year than when Obama won the 2008 turnout.

Is this argument correct? Not really.

At this year’s Iowa Democratic gatherings, 24% of voters were 29 years or younger. Sanders is right in the sense that in 2008 only 22% of the voters in the Democratic Kaukus were 29 or younger.

That said, there are two important pointers. First, the total attendance at the Iowa congregations in 2008 was around 240,000, significantly higher than this year at just over 176,000. While younger voters made up a larger percentage of the vote, the overall youth vote dropped by almost 20%.

Second, Sanders implies that he launched the youth election this year. It is absolutely true that he dominated the under 29s and scored 48% in the entry-level election. But in 2016, he received 84% of voters under 29 in Iowa polls.

In 2016, only 16% of those under the age of 29 went with someone other than Sanders. In this cycle, Buttigieg, Warren and Yang achieved double-digit results among younger voters.

What does this mean for the parliamentary elections? General Iowa polls showed that young voters stayed relatively flat between 2008 and 2016.

The Big Difference In 2008, Obama won 61% of Iowa’s young voters. But in 2016 Trump beat Clinton with 48% to 42% – a tremendous swing.

Therefore, in swinging states like Iowa, predicting a general election based on youth choice at a primary level, as Sanders tries to do.

Joseph Cabosky, assistant professor of public relations at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Aaron Kall, Dean of Studies at the University of Michigan, and Marie A. Eisenstein, Associate Professor of Political Science at Indiana University

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.