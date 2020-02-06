3 Myers-Briggs personality types that are thoughtful AF, so suck it up

Advertisement

Honestly, who doesn’t want a caring partner – you know, the guy who sends you the perfect meme to cheer you up on a shitty Monday, or buys your loved one for you just because he knows you’re having trouble? While each personality can be thoughtful and considerate in its own way, you will simply be blown away by the Myers-Briggs personality types that are thoughtful to the core with their frequent romantic gestures.

While introverts and extroverts as well as sensors and intuitive seem to have the ability to achieve this quality, many of the most thoughtful personality types share two preferences: feeling and judgment. And it also makes perfect sense: The FJ Myers-Briggs types can quickly and easily recognize the needs of others, and not only that, but they feel a deep sense of responsibility when it comes to meeting these needs. Basically, they’re always trying to figure out how to feel more comfortable, happier, and loved.

Regardless of whether you are wondering where your current partner falls into the spectrum of thoughtfulness or if you are actively looking for a partner who has this strength, you should definitely consider the following types. Not only will they show you how important they are, but in a way you never expected: they’ll put breakfast in bed or create a playlist to liven up your mood.

INFJ

Helping others is kind of the main job of a lawyer in life, and that is why this personality type is so often involved in charity work. The insightful and altruistic INFJ doesn’t take their relationships for granted, which means that they always go out of their way to ensure that their partner feels valued. They love to surprise the object of their affection, and because they take so much time to get to know the person they meet with, they can tailor their efforts to their partner’s needs and preferences.

Even though INFJs have a preference for assessment, they tend to be spontaneous, but are always based on practicality. So if they surprise you by planning a last minute trip to see your family, it is because they know for sure that you will die with them for some time.

Best of all, The Advocate, as a warm and compassionate Feeler, is never afraid to show his love, so you are unlikely to ever stop feeling it. They have a certain enthusiasm for their relationships, which enables them to impress their partners again and again.

ESFJ

The consul is a caring, committed partner – basically they are born caregivers. In fact, this personality type can sometimes be a little too selfless and neglect your own needs if you always put the first of your partners.

But what sets the ESFJ apart is its ability to predict your needs before you know them yourself. If you’re too tired to cook, you don’t even have to say it – they’ve already ordered take away. If you urgently need a TLC, they have already booked a massage for you (or will give you one yourself).

The dominant function of the ESFJ, Extraverted Feeling, means that they are extremely attentive and empathetic partners. So if you are going out with this personality type, consider yourself # blessed.

ISFJ

The defender lives from giving something to others, especially his SO. Committed, responsible and a bit perfectionist, the love language of the ISFJ is usually an act of service. Although it is not always easy for them to express their love and devotion orally, you can bet that they will show you through their actions. They love to do everything to make their partner’s life easier. That means washing your laundry when you’re too busy to study for exams, or packing your lunch if you wake up late for work.

But perhaps the best feature of the ISFJ is that it is able to retain every detail you tell it and then use that information to shower you with thoughtful gifts, or offer practical help when you get it on urgently need. If you casually mention to an ISFJ that you’ve always wanted to see Lizzo in concert, they’ll probably surprise you with tickets when she comes to town months later. Her sharp memory and attention to detail are just as good.