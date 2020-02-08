3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Barstow

Advertisement

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported on Saturday at 11:34 a.m., 12 miles from Barstow, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 33 miles from Apple Valley, 37 miles from Adelanto, California, 37 miles from Victorville and 37 miles from California City.

In the past 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent sample of data over three years.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Remember to report what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before and during an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparation guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the last earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the message before it was posted. If you want to learn more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.