Srinagar: The authorities shut down mobile internet services in Kashmir on Sunday to prevent any disruption to public order on the seventh anniversary of Parliament’s assassination of the convicted Mohammad Afzal Guru.

Mobile internet services ceased early in the morning when the authorities arrested violence in the valley due to the separatists’ reputation.

The authorities restored 2G Internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after they cracked all communications facilities in the valley after Article 370 was lifted on August 5 last year.

Police filed an FIR on Saturday against the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for calling for a strike to mark Afzal Guru’s death.

Guru was hanged in Tihar Prison in 2013 for his role in the December 2001 parliamentary attack.

Two journalists were summoned by the police for reporting the JKLF press release, which called for a strike on Sunday and Tuesday – the anniversary of the outfit founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat’s death.

They were released after five hours of questioning. Bhat was hanged in 1984 and is buried in Tihar Prison.

In the meantime, normal life in Kashmir was affected by the strike, officials said.

Markets and shops remained closed, while public transportation was largely off the road.

So far, there have been no reports of an incident in the valley, officials added.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

