284 patients examined the PH for novel coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines – According to the Ministry of Health (DOH), a total of 284 people were examined for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on Sunday afternoon, February 9.

This is the result of 267 on Saturday February 8th at 12:00 noon. The DOH reported 17 new examined patients (PUIs).

Of the 284, 240 were hospitalized, 15 refused hospitalization and 24 were discharged.

Two patients who have been monitored for the virus have died of other diseases, not 2019-nCoV, the DOH said.

In the Philippines, 3 cases of 2019 nCoV were confirmed affecting patients originating from Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – in the Chinese province of Hubei.

The first patient has since recovered from the virus, but remains in the hospital. The second patient, who accompanied the first to the Philippines, died on February 1, while the third patient was discharged after recovery and was allowed to return to China.

With the exception of the confirmed cases, the PUIs come from the following regions:

Ilocos Region – 3rd

Cagayan Valley – 13 (out of 9)

Administrative region of the Cordillera – 4th

Central Luzon – 36

Metro Manila – 106 (out of 101)

Calabarzon – 32 (out of 24)

Mimaropa – 4th

Western Visayas – 23

Central Visayas – 15

Eastern Visayas – 13

Northern Mindanao – 11

Caraga – 2nd

Davao Region – 18th

Soccsksargen – 1

Outside the Philippines, two Filipinos are reported to have signed 2019 nCoV: one based in the United Arab Emirates and the other a crew member of a Japanese cruise ship.

On Sunday, 30 Filipinos from Hubei were brought back to the Philippines. They will be quarantined for two weeks in the New Clark City athletes’ village in Capas, Tarlac, along with two consulate employees. (READ: TIMELINE: The New Coronavirus Epidemic)

To date, over 800 people worldwide have died from the effects of the virus, and around 37,000 people were infected by Sunday. The number of deaths in 2019-nCoV exceeds the 774 killed by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003. – Rappler.com