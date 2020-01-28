25 quotes for your first Valentine's Day together to start your Selfie Tradition couple

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and you couldn’t be happier to spend your first with bae. As you are still barely hit by the arrow of Cupid, this is your chance to start the Valentine’s Day traditions together you want. Maybe that means booking a table at a romantic candlelit restaurant or watching your favorite romantic comedies at home. Among all the possibilities, the one you absolutely must do is take a selfie for Instagram and associate it with one of these sweet quotes for your first Valentine’s Day together.

Your relationship may be new, but your Gram game has always been perfect. You can’t wait to show the world how cute your Valentine’s Day is this year, whether you’re planning to dress in a fun red outfit or make yourself comfortable in sweatpants, be sure to take a photo by kissing your SO on the cheek. It may sound a bit cheesy, but you have big heart eyes for your Valentine’s Day and you want everyone to know.

You don’t want to waste a second of your first V-Day together, so make publishing easier. Instead of creating a legend by yourself, use one of these 25 Valentine’s Day quotes. In this way, you can find a very happy first Valentine’s Day in love.

1. “It may be our first, but I want to spend all of my Valentine’s Day with you.”

2. “The first time you fall in love, it changes you forever and no matter how hard you try, that feeling never goes away.” – Nicholas Sparks

3. “Thank you for making February 14 my new favorite day of the year.”

4. “Warning: I am one of those grotesque and loving people on Valentine’s Day now. Proceed with caution.”

5. “I’m lucky to be in love with my best friend.” – Jason Mraz, “lucky”

6. “Help! I stole my heart this Valentine’s Day.”

seven. “I was planning on spending Valentine’s Day alone in a sweat, but I guess you were a much better plan instead.”

8. “I’m so lucky to have someone this year, but I’m still not sharing my chocolate.”

9. “Cupid has done me good this year.”

ten. “You are what I wanted. Nothing more and nothing less.”

11. “The thought of our first kiss always makes me smile.”

12. “Oops, I fell in love with you and I don’t want to get up.”

13. “It may sound cheesy, but you really are a very grateful Valentine.”

14. “You are the best thing that has ever been mine.” – Taylor Swift, “Mine”

15. “I didn’t know that Valentine’s Day could be so much fun.”

16. “Roses are red. Violets are blue. I’m so lucky to be able to spend this day with you.” See more

17. “And I don’t know why but with you I would dance in the storm in my best dress, without fear.” – Taylor Swift, “Fearless”

18. “I could spend the whole day kissing you.”

19. “Couples who take selfies together stay together.”

20. “Remind me to send a thank you letter to Cupid.”

21. “If I had a time machine, I would go back and spend every Valentine’s Day with you.”

22. “Current mood: [heart-eye emojis].”

23. “On a scale of 1 to 10, you are new and I am the one you need.”

24. “I dressed for you on a weekday night, and that means I love you very much.”

25.“We really scanned this whole Valentine story. I think we should keep doing it forever.”

