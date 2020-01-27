24 grieving Kobe Bryant fans speak of losing their hero

Advertisement

Los Angeles is a city in mourning.

Makeshift monuments from Thousand Oaks to Newport Beach continue to appear.

Fans met at the Staples Center, Lakers Training Center in El Segundo, Melrose Avenue, and Calabasas, where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter accident on Sunday.

Bryant’s shirt number – 24 – already had a special meaning and commemorated his 20 seasons with the Lakers. Many teams are now saying that no one will wear this number.

Here’s what 24 Angelenos had to say about No. 24:

Kyle Robinson, 28

“It made me sick, absolutely sick,” said Robinson, a Lakers fan for life.

“First of all, you’d like,” It’s not true, “he said.” Now that it’s real, it sucks. He was a legend in this city. He taught us that hard work can be the best in everything. All these videos showing him in the gym late into the night gave me courage, it was inspiring. “

Ryan Apfel, USC student

“I was alone in my apartment and didn’t cry anymore. I looked for my Kobe jersey and said, “I have to get down there. I’m too restless I have to show my respect. “

“Growing up in LA is such a big, diverse city,” said Apfel, who lives in Redondo Beach and played basketball at high school. “When I grew up here, I noticed, among other things, that the Lakers and Kobe brought us together. I think part of it was because of his approach to the game. I think a lot of people grew up with Kobe as a mentor. It’s not just about basketball. It was about how you approach life in general. Many LA people take that to heart. Even after his retirement, this is still a city in Kobe. “

Herman Pech, 26

When he was growing up, Pech said he wanted to be the size of Bryant, but stopped an inch from 6-foot-5. He used to shoot 100 baskets a day in his house, hoping to play like Bryant, whom he said had a good work ethic.

“Nowadays there is load management and games where players sit outside,” said the Baldwin Park resident as Bryant went out and played with a broken hand.

Shon Benjamin

“It doesn’t seem real,” said Benjamin. “This is our Michael Jordan. In my living room there are many memories of him and his jersey on my body. He was the hero of L.A.

“Michael Jordan made it a business. Kobe made it a passion, ”said the Inglewood resident.

Benjamin said his 21-year-old son was at home “in tears, in a puddle”.

Giancarlos Malave, 19th

Malave said his friend had texted him about the Sunday crash. His heart was pounding and he told himself it couldn’t be true.

The timing felt surreal, said Malave. He was born in Glendale, but moved to Kentucky as a baby and this was his first trip back to Southern California since he moved.

“I have to pay homage,” he said, pointing to the shirt he borrowed from his sister. “To mourn, to represent.”

Sam Krutonog, 19th

“I started to cry. This is a day that I will never forget. … It’s bigger than basketball, “said Studio City’s Krutonog.” I called my grandpa. My grandpa is 82 and just had two heart attacks and he cried on the phone. It’s just so terrible.

“I only remember when Kobe was on TV, I turn on the TV no matter what.”

Hugo Flores, 29

Flores remembers his friends and talks about how Bryant reminds them of their immigrant parents.

“They had multiple jobs and worked like crazy, but they never made excuses,” said the Anaheim native. “That was Kobe. He would play with broken fingers and torn ribbons and never say anything. He gave this example and so we had to do the same.

“We see this mentality in our culture – eres el más chingón (You’re the biggest badass) “added Flores.” That was Kobe every night, every day. “

Irvin Guillermo

“Kobe has done so much for our city, community and county. He did so much more than just play great basketball, ”said the Northridge resident.

“I never thought something like this would happen. This guy won an Oscar. He had so much more to offer. “

Laker Kyle Kuzma

“Damn, I was confused all day …” Kuzma wrote on Instagram. “I grew up trying to be like you. I would watch YouTube highlights as a kid trying to imitate you (and I still do). I went to the gym as a kid and spent hours shooting fade-aways as if every shot I made hit the buzzer just like you. Then I became a laker 3 years ago. You became a family and a mentor to me. “

Josh Leith

After hearing the morning news, the resident of Newport Beach, where Bryant had a home, said he went to a poster hanging in his house. It is one of Bryant’s that is adorned with the word “invincible”.

“I thought about it for a second and I thought he was invincible because of his drive, motivation and inspiration he did for us and who he is as a person,” said Leith.

Juliana Bañuelos

“Kobe was like a brother or a cousin, someone you would invite to a family reunion,” said the Orange resident. “You didn’t even have to like basketball and you still liked that he respected and loved Mexican culture.”

Leslie Agan, 38

Agan keeps a tray signed “Kobe 8” in her safe, which he signed for her in 2000 as a cashier in the AMC 30 theater in orange.

“I saw him at my first job almost every weekend and he was always very nice and considerate,” she said. “Kobe Bryant’s death feels like losing a childhood friend. There will never be another. “

Alex Kim, 47

“He is one of those athletes who race and nationality – I’ve been following him since he graduated from high school and went straight to the NBA,” said Kim. “The fact that the team participated in public relations for our community only made them more popular. It has shown that she and the company’s decision-makers really support fans from all cultures. “

Kim said several friends sent him messages about the crash that plunged him into social media. “This is like the day when Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, was suddenly gone because (Bryant) is the King of Basketball. Man, just wow, just shocked. “

Steve Alford, 57

Alford remembered seeing Bryant at a local Starbucks in Newport Beach.

“He was nothing special in his head when he walked through the store and it was really, really refreshing,” said Alford, who is not the former UCLA basketball coach of the same name. “And I think he felt very comfortable here in Newport Coast and everyone treated him with respect.”

Jill Yank

The 23-year-old son of the Newport Beach woman is also called Kobe – a coincidence when he was born before Bryant became famous.

Once their Kobe was at Starbucks at the same time as Bryant and they both went to the pickup counter when their name was given. This excited Kobe Yank-Jacobs and when he subsequently visited the café, he hoped to recreate the funny moment.

Another time, Bryant helped Yank’s mother bring the groceries to her car. For 15 minutes they talked about their hometown of Philadelphia together.

“We all only know him as Kobe, one person,” said Yank.

Daryl Vaskerville

At a memorial on Melrose Avenue, there was a bouquet of flowers, black and gold Nike shoes, and a crowd of people wearing Bryant jerseys who were getting more and more emotional. Vaskerville added a single red rose and three candles.

“He described in detail what it means to be a champion,” said the American living in Los Angeles.

Richard Bettencourt, 41, and his daughter Jazmyn Bettencourt, 15

“The stone just fell on everyone,” said Bettencourt. “If you thought it was bad when a father heard that his daughter was also in the helicopter, it will bring her closer to home than you think.”

“He was a good guy who did what he could for people,” said his daughter Jazmyn. “Knowing that there was someone like him who did a lot for others when there are other people who have enough but don’t do anything, it’s nice to see that.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay

“I remember how Kobe brought his daughters to the premiere of” Wrinkle in Time “and talked about the importance for him as a father. He loved his girls like that. Today LA cries, just like fans around the world. Goodbye, Kobe and Gianna. Our memories of you will always live on. “

Wendy Walker, 40

Walker grew up with Bryant.

“I was part of that era when he started playing. There were many memories of how he celebrated at the parades on TV, ”she said.

“I didn’t think you were so sad about someone you never met.”

She was in church when a friend wrote that Bryant had died and thought it was “bad news”.

Now she’s devastated.

Al Beck, 75

Beck from Redondo Beach watched golf on Sunday morning and switched channels to check for the latest impeachment proceedings against President Trump when he received news of Bryant’s death.

The retired FedEx employee often stands on the corner of Grant Avenue and Aviation Boulevard and exercises his freedom of speech by holding up political signs. After hearing about Bryant’s death, he covered his political shield with a Kobe shield and hurried to his usual corner.

Beck, who originally came from Philadelphia, like Bryant, did not like to watch the young basketball phenomenon at first and thought he was a pig.

It took him a few years to realize that this was part of Bryant’s brilliance on the pitch.

“Fly, Kobe, fly,” he said, wiping his eyes.

Giselle Mejia, 33

Mejia put her hand over her mouth, her face was flushed and her eyes were watering. She thought of Bryant’s family. They had lost a father and a sister. “This is coming home – I have a daughter,” said the resident.

Mejia was having breakfast with her friend Marcela Vasquez (33) when she noticed a series of missed calls. There was news: Are you all right?

Your sister called. She picked up and found out what the rest of the world already knew: Bryant had died in a helicopter crash and one of his daughters was on board.

“I was shocked,” said Mejia. “I still don’t know how to react.”

Jesse Hiram

The news left the Santa Ana resident devastated.

“Kobe represented the Southland and brought us such a positive attitude,” he said.

Hiram said he worked as a security guard in Bryant’s Newport Coast condominium for several months in 2007.

“He would see that we were sad or bored, so Kobe usually brought us jack-in-the-box tacos or left us big tips. He was just so nice.”

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, inspired and excited people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the pitch – and inspired us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and will be remembered as one of our greatest heroes over time. This is a moment when we struggle to find words that express the level of shock and grief that we are all experiencing right now, and I keep Kobe’s whole family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief. “

