225,000 new jobs in January and still no recession predicted by the media

The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found that the Trump economy continues to pump jobs into the market. Yet there are no signs of the recession that the liberal media howled about.

The latest job report found that the US economy has grown 225,000 non-agricultural accounting jobs for Januaryto destroy economists’ expectations of 158,000 jobs. Around 67,000 jobs are predicted to be lost. There were remarkable increases in employment in the construction industry (+44,000), in the healthcare sector (+36,000) and in the transport and storage sector (+28,000). The average hourly wages of private non-farmers also increased by seven cents to USD 28.44 0.2 percent increase, “A little less than estimated, however an acceleration from the December reading, ”According to Yahoo! Financial analysis of the new February 7 figures.

Yahoo! Finance also noted that “the solid attitude contradicts expectations that employment growth will be slower as companies delay their investments and exceed the average monthly profit of 175,000 for 2019.” (emphasis added).

CNN made half-hearted predictions about market crashes in August 2019, which they promised would affect Trump’s chances in 2020. So far, their Armageddon economic prophecies have not come true.

CNN business analyst Rana Foroohar said at the time: “The markets are panicking. I think we’re going to see such a trend line – maybe some relief rallies like we saw this week. But doesn’t look good for 2020, which I think will affect his prospects , , , In my opinion You will see many big crashes.“

So far, these predictions seem to be as useless as the original forecast by liberal economist Paul Krugman. Krugman predicted that the markets under Trump would “never” recover, but later retracted it in a tweet, saying that he had “some second thoughts about (his) global recession”.

According to a report by Kyle Drennen on August 19, 2019, “all three broadcasts on the morning of the network (NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CBS This Morning) continued the recession to damage President Trump’s 2020 re-election opportunities. “

Recent reports also showed that Trump’s economy (given the impeachment) between September 24, 2019 and January 1, 2020 only captured 0.8 percent of the evening news from NBC, ABC and CBS.

Perhaps the new BLS data provide a reason why the media largely do not affect the economy.

NewsBusters senior news analyst Kyle Drennen contributed to this report.