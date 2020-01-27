22 winter street style looks from the Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival 2020 opened on January 23 and has brought together numerous filmmakers, storytellers and stars to celebrate the many voices and perspectives of the film. Amidst the snow-capped mountains of Park City, Utah, this event offers a serious winter style guide with winter boots, snuggly coats, casual hats, and more. Every year, celebrities take this opportunity to showcase high-quality outerwear brands such as Sorel, Rudsak and Canada Goose, which are unusual for clothing on the red carpet. Kerry Washington in particular showed an impressive variety of Canadian coats, including some from Soia & Kyo and Mackage.

View this post on Instagram

HELP!!!!!!! SUNDANCE SZN ❄️ And I can’t choose! @toryburch @soiaandkyo & @mackage everyone help me on my coat game !!! What do you think I should pack for Sundance2020 ?! I love them all. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ PS. Um, @toryburch !!! I ❤️ these boots. Thx 😘

A post by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on January 23, 2020 at 5:42 p.m. PST

Celebrities who prove that winter goods can exist at a festival with stars have brought cool, stylish and cozy looks to the street. Check out our previous favorites of the festival.

Photo by David Becker / GC Images

Photo by Vivien Killilea / Getty

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty

Photo by Mat Hayward / GC Images

Photo by gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Photo by gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Photo by gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Photo by George Pimentel / Getty

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty

Photo by gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty

Photo by gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Photo by George Pimentel / Getty

Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Photo by George Pimentel / Getty

Photo by Presley Ann / Getty

Photo by Owen Hoffmann / Getty

Photo by Suzi Pratt / Getty

Photo by gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty

Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Photo by gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

1.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Rachel Brosnahan

2.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Jaden Smith and Kali Uchis

3.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Mila Kunis

4.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Annie Clark aka St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein from Sleater-Kinney

5.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Jude Law

6.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Kerry Washington

7.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Camila Mendes

8.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

9.22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Alison Brie

10/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco

11/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Diane Guerrero

12/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige

13/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Evan Rachel Wood

14/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Elaine Welteroth

15/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Sienna Miller

16/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Winston Duke

17/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Eva Longoria

18/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Gina Rodriguez

19/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Zazie Beetz

20/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Ben Whishaw

21/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Aimee Carrero

22/22

Sundance Film Festival 2020

Bill Skarsgard

