22 winter street style looks from the Sundance Film Festival

Advertisement

The Sundance Film Festival 2020 opened on January 23 and has brought together numerous filmmakers, storytellers and stars to celebrate the many voices and perspectives of the film. Amidst the snow-capped mountains of Park City, Utah, this event offers a serious winter style guide with winter boots, snuggly coats, casual hats, and more. Every year, celebrities take this opportunity to showcase high-quality outerwear brands such as Sorel, Rudsak and Canada Goose, which are unusual for clothing on the red carpet. Kerry Washington in particular showed an impressive variety of Canadian coats, including some from Soia & Kyo and Mackage.

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

HELP!!!!!!! SUNDANCE SZN ❄️ And I can’t choose! @toryburch @soiaandkyo & @mackage everyone help me on my coat game !!! What do you think I should pack for Sundance2020 ?! I love them all. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ PS. Um, @toryburch !!! I ❤️ these boots. Thx 😘

A post by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on January 23, 2020 at 5:42 p.m. PST

Celebrities who prove that winter goods can exist at a festival with stars have brought cool, stylish and cozy looks to the street. Check out our previous favorites of the festival.