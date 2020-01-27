21 V-neck sweaters that strengthen your confidence in the V-neck sweater

Advertisement

The humble V-neck sweater has had a tough job in the past decade. Thanks to the countless crimes against humanity committed by his distant relative, Deep-V-Tee, the former knitting icon had to hide and cede valuable ground to his crew and turtleneck rivals. In recent years, the v-neck sweater – like a phoenix rising from the ashes or a McConaughey emerging from The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – has launched an all-out charm offensive to clear its name do. And boy, did it work? Designers simply enjoy the V-neck again: they exaggerate the necklines, experiment with materials and textures, play with colors and patterns. Now it’s time for you to have fun with them too. Take one of these luxurious shots from Farfetch, a mega-dealer, and rock them in a dozen different ways throughout spring: put them in your most casual pants, wear a T-shirt and jeans, or give them an elegant look shirt and tie appear like a crunchy dessert.

