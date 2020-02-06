21 Savage celebrates its 27th birthday on the runway

Advertisement

21 Savage ran into its 27th year on Friday night with a VIP bash on the theme of the 2000s at the Cascade Skating Rink in Atlanta.

The rapper “A Lot” performed with Publish Malone, Offset, Naturi Naughton, Sincerely Ward and other friends of A-Listing.

We believe that the birthday child did not participate in inline skating or inline skating, but “danced and had a great time” on the sofas and tables.

“Every 21er and Offset had bottles of Tequila Avión Reserva 44 in their arms all night – a positive drink,” an insider advised to page six.

We hear that while there were mostly male employees, there was no shortage of girls either.

“Many efficient girls worked on ice skates,” the offer says.

We also hear that Publish Malone gave the rapper a shiny Rolex watch.

At 3:00 p.m. at 9:00 p.m., his group made their way outside to watch a huge fireworks show before calling it an evening.

“In general it was a very nice mood,” said the stock. “Everyone was in an excellent temperament.”

21 Savage’s birthday is on Tuesday.