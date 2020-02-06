21 dogs that have eaten tree branches to survive are removed from the home

Advertisement

On Wednesday, nearly two dozen dogs that were so neglected and malnourished that they ate tree branches to survive were removed from an Ontario home.

According to the Inland Valley Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Advertisement

The dogs were malnourished and ate small branches of trees because they had no access to food or clean water, said the rescuers.

(Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA)

The Pomona-based nonprofit has received numerous complaints about the conditions of the property, including from neighbors who said the smell was so strong that it could be smelled across the street. .

The Humane Society and the Ontario Police Service found nearly two dozen dogs during a search. Because there was no fresh water or food available, the dogs ate small tree branches, said officials from the Humane Society.

“They’re all pretty thin. … For the most part, they all lacked the food they needed to eat,” said James Edward, the organization’s director of operations.

Edward said Thursday that the dogs were kept on a medium-sized property in a typical single family neighborhood near an elementary school – “certainly not a ranch”.

The property itself, he said, had “a lot of concrete, artificial turf, a makeshift cage system, makeshift fences” and stank of feces and urine.

The owner returned all of the animals to the Humane Society, said Edward.

“We will certainly pursue criminal proceedings against this person through the justice system,” he said.

Rescued dogs – mainly Labrador Retriever and Spaniel breeds – will receive medical treatment before being made available for adoption.

(Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA)

All dogs will be sterilized or sterilized, dewormed, treated with fleas and ticks, vaccinated and microchips, and their individual medical needs will also need to be assessed before they can be adopted, the organization said.

Dogs will need “continuous loving care to get them to where they will get more used to being around people,” said Edward.

The future owners “are going to have to approach and treat them like you would a child who has been abused and / or neglected,” he said.

Once the animals are available for adoption, information about each will be posted on the Humane Society website. Edward said anyone considering adding a new furry member to the family should plan to visit him in person.

“When you go to choose an animal that will be part of your family for the rest of its life,” he said, “you want to go down to the refuge where this animal is kept, interact with it, make sure that it corresponds well to your family. “