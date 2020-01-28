Advertisement

Super Bowl 54 is finally here. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the final game of the 2019 NFL season.

The first Sunday in February, which has developed into a worldwide spectacle for football fans and even casual spectators, offers various discussion points that affect the outcome of the game, the environment and a host of other reasons.

These conversations naturally include the game’s uniforms. We’ve put together everything you need to know about the Super Bowl 54 kits for the 49ers and Chiefs, as well as a brief history of the game uniforms.

49ers jerseys for Super Bowl 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco has announced that it will roll out its white uniforms in the Super Bowl. These jerseys include a white top and gold pants.

However, this decision was subject to some controversy. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman told the media that the team had pushed the NFL so they could wear their all-white 1994 uniforms for the Super Bowl. However, that didn’t work, and the 49ers instead stick to their uniforms today.

Chiefs’ jerseys for the Super Bowl 2020

Patrick Mahomes

The chiefs will wear red jerseys and white pants in the Super Bowl. Sunday’s game is the first time in Super Bowl history that there are two teams with red as the primary color.

In the head-to-head story with the 49ers in white and the chiefs in red, Kansas City has set a 5-2 record over San Francisco and won each of the previous five head-to-head matches.

Who is the home team at Super Bowl 54?

The Chiefs will be the Super Bowl 54 home team, while the 49ers will be the guests. The NFL changes the home teams for the Super Bowl between AFC and NFC every year. For the 2019 Super Bowl, the NFC’s Rams were the home team against the AFC’s patriots.

Record 49ers in white uniforms

The 49ers are 1-7 this season in white uniforms, the only defeat in the 13th week against the Ravens. That record included San Francisco’s win at week 8 against the Panthers and their win at week 17 against the Seahawks, wearing white uniforms in both games. The two San Francisco playoff victories wore their red uniforms.

Boss files in dark uniforms

The chiefs are 8-3 in dark uniforms this season, including their victory in the division round over the Texans and victory in the AFC championship over the titans. Kansas City lost in their dark uniforms against the Colts in week 5, the Texans in week 6 and the Packers in week 8. The Chiefs have wore dark uniforms 6-0 since losing to Green Bay.

49ers Super Bowl results from uniform

Will the 49er Super Bowl 54 only win because of their uniforms? Although we know that this is not possible, there are some surprising similarities between jerseys and Super Bowl results.

San Francisco is 2-0 in his team’s Super Bowl history, defeating the Bengals in Super Bowl 14 and the Broncos in Super Bowl 24. In addition, white jersey teams have won 13 of the last 15 Super Bowls.

