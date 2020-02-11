Advertisement

Pooja Hegde will appear alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress says she can’t wait to work with the superstar on it.

An excited pooja went to Twitter and wrote: “2020 is BIG starting! Aah really wanted to share this news with you @BeingSalmanKhan … can’t wait to work with you … @NGEMovies @farhad_samji … Up go #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala. “Pooja plays Salman’s love interest for the film.

Here is the post:

Sajid Nadiadwala, producer and screenwriter of the film, said: “After working with Pooja in Housefull 4, we feel that she fits perfectly with this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will be a good couple with Salman. You brings freshness to the story. “

Sajid said it was a special topic for the trio: “Judwaa was one of Salman and Bollywood’s first oath releases. Even my directorial debut, Kick, was opened during the festival.”

Salman Khan is presented in the film in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided. Pooja plays a traditional town girl opposite Salman’s character. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is slated for publication of Eid 2021, will be headed by Farhad Samji.

