2020 poll: Pete Buttigieg misses Joe Biden's support with a 12-point win in New Hampshire

The Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, during the democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. (Mike Blake / Reuters)

The latest New Hampshire Caucus poll shows that Pete Buttigieg credited twelve points in just four days after announcing victory in the Iowa Caucuses.

Buttigieg ranks second in the latest survey by WBZ / Boston Globe / Suffolk University with 23 percent, in a virtual tie with Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) – who is at the top with 24 percent – based on the error rate ,

The former mayor made headlines when he declared victory in the Iowa assemblies on Monday evening, although the State party had not released official figures. The Iowa Democratic Party has yet to determine a winner with 99 percent coverage on Friday morning, but Buttigieg only leads Sanders with a tenth of a percentage point in the overall vote and with 564 to 562 in correspondence for state delegates.

The explanation seemed to have given Buttigieg a real momentum in the next stage of the primary cycle. Buttigieg rose from 11 to 23 percent within four days. On the other hand, Biden fell to fourth place by seven points. The survey shows that Buttigieg scored 16 points overnight among those over 65 – typical of the strength of the former Vice President.

“His movement is real,” said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University’s Political Research Center, about Buttigieg’s surge. “For savvy older voters, it seems to me that when the dispute over Biden’s election ended, where else should they go? There’s nothing about him that they don’t like. His positions are close to Biden and he is the next best alternative to Biden. “

Biden was dull with the electoral campaign in New Hampshire this week after his poor performance in Iowa and said on Wednesday to viewers: “I won’t gloss over it, we got a punch on the stomach in Iowa.” On Tuesday, the first Vice President called for a rally to support.

“I need your help. I ask for your help. Look at me,” said Biden. “As my mother said, hope is forever. We don’t give up; we don’t give up.”