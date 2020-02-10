Advertisement

The historical past is nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards.

At the time of the 2020 Academy Awards, “Jojo Rabbit” was one of the Academy’s favorite films and, along with “Greatest Movie”, received 6 nominations.

The story premiered two weeks ago, and if you haven’t seen it yet, let us know why this comedy about Hitler and a child’s ingenuity and foresight values ​​her during one of the saddest calamities on this planet: the Second World Conflict ,

“Jojo Rabbit” tells the story of a boy named Johannes “Jojo” Betzler, who lives with his mother and visits the place where they teach about National Socialism in a youth camp. The plot revolves around the child’s imagination and foresight in the midst of struggle and German nationalism, all in a tone of humor and black humor that criticizes political fanaticism.

History has become the standard due to the nice performances of the protagonists, with Hitler, Jojo ‘s imaginary good friend, a childish example of the so – called “emperor” of Germany, coming to the fore.

Jojo has to deal with his personal way of seeing problems. Although his good friend is the leader himself, the boy will find out that his mother hides a Jewish woman, which can cause a number of conflicts. The plot has an excellent dose of humor, drama, rudeness and private discoveries.

Although the film has a childish and comedic aspect, it shows that children even have their own imagination and premonition of life and conflict around the world. They also suffer their own mistakes and become victims of their choice, not primarily soldiers or the federal government.