2020 Oscar nominations: The full list

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards have been announced. The annual awards, which have been presented for the 92nd time, honor the cinematic achievements of the film industry. This year’s gala will take place on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The academy has again decided against having another host.
Stop laughing: Todd Phillips’ Joker dominated the entire list of 11 nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor”, “Best Adapted Screenplay”, “Best Score”, “Best Camera” and many more more. A coup for the comic film.
Right behind Gotham’s clown Prince are Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Sam Mendes from 1917 each received 10 nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Screenplay Nod”.
Other traits that did well were Noah Baumbach’s marriage history, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, and James Mangolds Ford versus Ferrari. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite has managed to win both Best Film and Best International Feature Film.
The same goes for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, who was nominated for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay Adaptation. However, Gerwig was particularly absent in the Best Director category, which has already caused a sensation.
A few other big snubs are The Farewell’s Awkwafina for Best Actress, The Irishman’s Robert De Niro for Best Actress, Hustlers’ Jennifer Lopez for Best Actress, Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy for Best Actress, Frozen 2 for Best animated feature film, Apollo 11 for the best documentary feature and all the allusions to Uncut Gems, although you’ve won the circles of several critics across the board.
It’s also a very white board with only three nominations for color artists: Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress in Harriet and Original Song alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell and Barack Obama for Best Documentary for American Factory production.
And to the horror of many horror dogs, former Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o did not return with a Best Actress Award for Us, while Ari Aster’s Midsommar was also ignored. Nevertheless, The Lighthouse managed to win a nomination for best cinematography, which was only nominated by Proxy A24. Unreal.
The full list of nominees is below. Stay on Consequence of Sound to learn more about the 2020 Academy Awards.
Best picture:
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Best director:
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Best actor:
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The best supporting actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Best original screenplay:
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Knife out, Rian Johnson
Marriage story, Noah Baumbach
1917 Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Best adapted script:
Irishman Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little women, Greta Gerwig
The two popes, Anthony McCarten
Best international feature film:
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Miserables
Pain and fame
parasite
Best documentary:
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Best documentary short:
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
Best animated feature film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Best animated short film:
Dcera (daughter)
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
Best live action short film:
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
A sister
Saria
Best original result:
1917 Thomas Newman
Marriage story, Randy Newman
Little women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best original song:
“I will love myself again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“I stand with you” – Diane Warren, breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2
“Get Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4
Best production design:
The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling
1917 Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun
Best camera:
Irishman Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
1917 Roger Deakins
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Best costume design:
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Little women, Jacqueline Durran
Best film editing:
The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford versus Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best sound mix:
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best sound editing:
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best visual effects:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best makeup and hairstyling:
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917