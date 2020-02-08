2020 Oscar nominations: The full list

Advertisement

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards have been announced. The annual awards, which have been presented for the 92nd time, honor the cinematic achievements of the film industry. This year’s gala will take place on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The academy has again decided against having another host.

Stop laughing: Todd Phillips’ Joker dominated the entire list of 11 nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor”, “Best Adapted Screenplay”, “Best Score”, “Best Camera” and many more more. A coup for the comic film.

Right behind Gotham’s clown Prince are Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Sam Mendes from 1917 each received 10 nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Screenplay Nod”.

Other traits that did well were Noah Baumbach’s marriage history, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, and James Mangolds Ford versus Ferrari. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite has managed to win both Best Film and Best International Feature Film.

The same goes for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, who was nominated for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay Adaptation. However, Gerwig was particularly absent in the Best Director category, which has already caused a sensation.

A few other big snubs are The Farewell’s Awkwafina for Best Actress, The Irishman’s Robert De Niro for Best Actress, Hustlers’ Jennifer Lopez for Best Actress, Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy for Best Actress, Frozen 2 for Best animated feature film, Apollo 11 for the best documentary feature and all the allusions to Uncut Gems, although you’ve won the circles of several critics across the board.

It’s also a very white board with only three nominations for color artists: Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress in Harriet and Original Song alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell and Barack Obama for Best Documentary for American Factory production.

And to the horror of many horror dogs, former Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o did not return with a Best Actress Award for Us, while Ari Aster’s Midsommar was also ignored. Nevertheless, The Lighthouse managed to win a nomination for best cinematography, which was only nominated by Proxy A24. Unreal.

The full list of nominees is below. Stay on Consequence of Sound to learn more about the 2020 Academy Awards.

Best picture:

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Best director:

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Best actor:

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The best supporting actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Best original screenplay:

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Knife out, Rian Johnson

Marriage story, Noah Baumbach

1917 Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Best adapted script:

Irishman Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women, Greta Gerwig

The two popes, Anthony McCarten

Best international feature film:

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Miserables

Pain and fame

parasite

Best documentary:

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Best documentary short:

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

Best animated feature film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short film:

Dcera (daughter)

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Best live action short film:

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

A sister

Saria

Best original result:

1917 Thomas Newman

Marriage story, Randy Newman

Little women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best original song:

“I will love myself again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“I stand with you” – Diane Warren, breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2

“Get Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4

Best production design:

The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling

1917 Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun

Best camera:

Irishman Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917 Roger Deakins

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best costume design:

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Little women, Jacqueline Durran

Best film editing:

The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford versus Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Best sound mix:

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best sound editing:

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best visual effects:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hairstyling:

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917