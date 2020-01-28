2020 Juno Award nominations: Alessia Cara leads the pack

Advertisement

The Juno Awards, Canada’s answer to the Grammys, have announced their nominees for 2020. Alessia Cara, who released her second album The Pains Of Growing in the fall of 2018, leads the pack with the most nominations. She’s ready for Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, Pop Album Of The Year, and producer Jon Levine also has a nod to producer of the year.

The nominations for the Alternative Album of the Year are relevant to our interests. Black Mountain Destroyer, Foxwarren of Foxwarren, Here Comes The Cowboy of Mac DeMarco, Poney d’Orville Peck and Morbid Stuff of PUP will all compete for this award.

Nominees for the single of the year include “Out Of Love” by Alessia Cara, “Sweet Little Lies” by bülow, “La Di Da” by Lennon Stella, “Hang Ups” by Scott Helman and “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. “Album of the year”. The nominees are Cara’s The Pains Of Growing, Alexandra Streliski’s INSCAPE, Bryan Adams’s Shine A Light, Michael Buble’s love and NAV’s Bad Habits. And Cara, Adams, Jessie Reyez, Mendes and Tory Lanez are all for Artist of the Year.

See the full list of nominees here. The awards will be presented on 3/15 at a ceremony in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

