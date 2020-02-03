2020 Hyundai Sonata's Super Bowl commercial with Chris Evans

Advertisement

South Korean automotive group Hyundai has launched a commercial that features a Tesla-like sensible parking system for its new 2020 Sonata sedan as part of the Super Bowl. The ad, which received a lot of attention on social media, has known faces like Chris Evans and John Krasinski.

Hyundai’s new commercial for the American Soccer League (NFL) Super Bowl championship game focuses on the Distant Good Parking Help (RSPA) feature, which allows Sonata 2020 to enter and exit a parking garage when the drivers are out of the car , The brand new feature developed by the South Korean company is almost identical to the Good Automobile Name feature that we see in Tesla cars.

The advertising, which includes celebrities such as Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Boston Crimson Sox legend David Ortiz, refers to Boston’s cult accent. The American actor Krasinski praises the “Smaht Pahk” or “Good Park” function after parking the car remotely using the RSPA function.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata, which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show last year, was greatly appreciated for its hanging design and innovative options. The automobile has 13 ultrasonic sensors.

In addition to the sensible park, 2020 Hyundai Sonata is one of the most impressive fashions of its phase and offers many non-mandatory driver assistance methods such as collision avoidance, lane monitoring aid, start-stop radar cruise management and lane centering.

2020 Hyundai Sonata’s Super Bowl commercial

