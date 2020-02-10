2020 campaign: Joe Biden unsuitable for democratic nomination

Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa on February 1, 2020. (Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

The former Vice President’s massive shortcomings outweigh the few strengths he still has.

Four years ago, I believed that Joe Biden had missed his chance to become president. He would have fared well against Trump in 2016 for several reasons: he had more appeal than Hillary Clinton to voters moving from Obama to Trump to avoid her, and a kind of lightness of mind she could never get to.

At the start of this election cycle, I thought Biden would have difficulty winning the primary, but would still do well against Trump. I don’t believe that anymore. I am a conservative and you can belittle my assessment for these reasons if you like, but when I watched him in the election campaign I came to the conclusion that Joe Biden was not eligible for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

When we speak of “suitability” for the office of president, we usually think of a combination of some features. On the one hand, we have physical and mental competence, the first of which definitely plays a key role in supporting the second. On the other hand, we have moral and ethical qualifications.

George W. Bush and Barack Obama have been very concerned about their physical fitness as part of their mental readiness, and we should thank them for it. The office hours, trips and the weight of responsibility associated with the most powerful office in the world are exhausting. It is no coincidence that presidents routinely go gray when they leave the White House. (Donald Trump is an outlier in this regard, as in so many other cases: he takes a lot of time for the management, plays a lot of golf and often impulsively intervenes in the current political situation via Twitter instead of worrying about nothing else, he always managed to be energetic when he has to.)

After seeing Biden in the debates, campaign, and news that went viral at the start of the 2020 race for the wrong reasons, I think he’s no longer a safe bet for the Democrats. Could he beat Trump? Maybe. Anyone at the top of the Democratic map could win the general election. After all, the last time Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. The floating concern about his presidency means that all bets are void and many possible events between now and November could result in Democrats gifting the White House.

But if they win the White House, I doubt it will be behind Biden. All he’s shown in this race so far is his age. There is an insightful pattern in which he comes out of the gate in debates, but within 30 minutes his speech patterns deteriorate. He leaves half of his thoughts unfinished and his sentences become messier until he finally starts screaming as if it is a recovery. He grazes and is uncontrolled in his town hall appearance. He is irritable and often makes the headlines when he yells at viewers.

In addition, Biden is even less suitable for the primary democratic electorate of 2020 than we thought. What should younger Democrats think of a man who called a woman a “lying pony soldier with a dog’s face” when she said at an event in New Hampshire that she had had a caucus? Why should a presidential candidate do something so strange with a clear mind? Anyone who now lives in New Hampshire and previously lived in Maine could have attended a caucus. (Biden claims the insult relates to a film by John Wayne, which is controversial. In both cases, it is very difficult for anyone under 60, that is, most primary democratic voters, to do an analysis.)

Well, you might think Trump is not a big problem in the anger department itself, and you wouldn’t be wrong. But Trump’s followers and many reporters believe that he has control over his anger, or at least makes good use of it. At the latest since George H. W. Bush’s re-election, the Democrats have been striving under pressure to cloak youth, energy, willingness and coolness. They portrayed Bush as stunned by barcode scanners and himself when he burned the midnight oil to make policy suggestions about take-away boxes. Instead, Biden did the kind of experience-oriented pitch that we’ve traditionally seen from Republican presidential candidates. It is the case of Bob Dole in 1996 and is not yet attractive to Democrats.

Given that Bernie Sanders wins a quarter of the support in the early years and that Sanders’ supporter Elizabeth Warren, the ideologically closest candidate, often sees it as a sellout, Biden faces an enormously difficult task. Even if he somehow wins the nomination, he will do his utmost to unite the party and motivate its young activists. During the Obama years he led a campaign of nostalgia, but many young Democrats see these years as a time when their innocence was lost and the party’s power was wasted by half measures. Keep in mind that, under Obama, many features of the American health and housing markets have deteriorated for these younger voters.

So there it is. Joe Biden is not a good activist. He looks sluggish on the stump and is lost in a debate. He is susceptible to bizarre viral mishaps with reporters and followers. He does not represent the top of the Democratic Party, has no idea how to make himself acceptable to those who do it, and has no dreadful interest in trying. If I really wanted to beat Trump, the arguments made by Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg for choice would seem better to me. Biden is unable to lead his party in an extremely difficult and controversial election.