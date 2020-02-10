Advertisement

Actress Natalie Portman’s Oscar outfit included names of directors who weren’t nominated for an Oscar at this year’s ceremony. A Los Angeles Times journalist went on Twitter to publish the video. It showed that Portman’s outfit bore the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller, and Mari Diop, and others, thewrap.com reports.

“I wanted to subtly recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year,” she said. For the second time in a row, directors did not make it into the director’s category at the Academy Awards. When the nominees were announced last month, many people criticized this.

Martin Scorsese was nominated for “The Irishman”, Todd Phillips for “Joker”, Sam Mendes for “1917”, Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Timea in Hollywood” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”.

It is not the first time that Portman has announced an award ceremony for filmmakers. While she presented the award for best director at the Golden Globes in 2018, she joked: “And now here are all male nominees”.

