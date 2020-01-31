Advertisement

When the Dallas Mavericks came into town, their games were one of the hottest tickets in basketball thanks to the youth Luka Doncic, Fans across the league will always be excited to see a sensational star like the second grader. What is particularly interesting, however, is how much better this Dallas team played in their road games than at home in Texas.

The Mavericks currently have 16 wins and only six losses (.727 profit shares) in their away games. But their games at the American Airlines Center in Dallas were less cheap. Your squad has had 13 wins and 12 losses (0.520 wins) at home so far this season.

If you subtract the difference, their brand (20.7 percent) is surprisingly the largest in league history that goes back to the merger with the BAA (Basketball Association of America) from 1946 to 1947.

The largest brand to date in a full 82-game season was the Houston Rockets from 2005 to 2006. They rode between 19 and 22 (0.463 percent) and between 15 and 26 (0.366 percent) at home. Houston Stars Tracy McGrady (47 games played) and Yao Ming (57 games played) were both plagued by injuries this season.

However, it should be noted that the away / home differential (9.7 percent) is still less than half of what the Mavericks do in 2019-20.

Dallas currently outperforms its opponents by 7.1 points per 100 possessions on the street. This is good for the second best net result of all road teams this season. Compare that to the net home rating (4.7), which is currently 14th in the league.

Her offensive rating on the road (117.8) is now the best in the NBA.

Although the correlation here is not necessarily synonymous with causality, it is worth noting that Doncic has an average of 3.5 turnovers per game on the street, but 4.7 turnovers per game at home. Its implementation rate was also much better on the road (2.64) than in Dallas (1.76) in the 2019-20 period.

It’s also worth noting that the top 3 rosters on this list (Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns) are all current Western Conference teams. We are more than in the middle of the season, so it is no longer just a small theater.

Alberto de Roa has contributed research to this article

