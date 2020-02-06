Advertisement

Before I read the rest of this article, I want to start with this: I really love baseball.

It was a part of my life from the beginning. I mean, the best thing about my chubby baby pictures is that I’m wearing a sideways ball cap and holding a big yellow bat. During T-ball and the small competition, I wore my father’s big glove instead of a children’s glove, because that’s what the real ball players did, and I wanted to be like them.

And earlier this week I wrote about 20 reasons why baseball will be great in 2020. I’m very excited about the upcoming season. But my sunglasses are not all pink.

Baseball has problems. Some are very important, the kind of problems that the sport could bring to a halt if no compromise is reached. Some are small. Some are personal. Some have frustratingly simple solutions that are simply not implemented.

So here are 20 things wrong with baseball in 2020.

1. Let’s start with a spoiler: nobody is going to take the minimum rule of three. Managers were asked about the possibility during the Winter Meetings – a relief pitcher must face up to at least three batters or complete an inning – even before the rule was officially official. It’s safe to say they hated it. Like, it legitimately hated. Baseball is now messing with the in-game strategy with a rule that, according to some evaluations, could make games even longer. It will be a disaster, and – personal speculation signal – it would not surprise me if it fell off in 2021.

2. The sign-stealing scandals are not ready yet, people. Rob Manfred’s punishment on the Astros was heavy – well, for everyone but the current players – but the Astros were not the only team that seemed to bend rules that seemed malleable at the time. The Red Sox are already under investigation – remember, Red Sox manager Alex Cora lost his job due to his connections with the Houston and Boston scandals – and if you think the Astros and Red Sox were the only two teams to follow that approach, I have a Super Bowl-winning football franchise in Kansas to sell you.

3. The Red Sox decided it was a good thing to trade Mookie Betts. That, people, is bad for baseball. This is one of the most important franchises in sports, in a large market, with a stable of young, rising stars – Rafael Devers (season 23 in 2020), Andrew Benintendi (25), Xander Bogaerts (27), Eduardo Rodriguez (27 ), Michael Chavis (24) – and well-paid stars – JD Martinez, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi – decide that it’s not worth keeping one of the five best players in the game for another season. And not only a great player, but also one of the best people in the sport. The Red Sox, with that group of players, effectively penalizes the 2020 campaign because of the owner’s desire to get under the luxury tax and create things like “future flexibility.” The property group of course consists of insanely wealthy people who would not be affected at all by Betts’ salary / luxury tax, but have decided that they don’t care about giving their rabid, loyal fans a reason to expect anything this season. That is a problem.

Oh, and it’s not just something in Boston. The Cubs are more than willing to relocate Kris Bryant, the Indians can handle Francisco Lindor and the Rockies seem destined for a split with permanent MVP candidate Nolan Arenado.

4. The collective labor agreement between MLB and MLBPA expires after the 2021 season and there are problems, plural. The rhetoric will be controversial if the parties try to reach common ground – or, as you know, bend the other side to their will – and avoid some sort of work interruption to the 2022 season. If MLB’s approach to its discussions with Minor League Baseball is a glimpse into the future, this won’t be fun for baseball fans. A lot of money is available and there is little agreement on how that money should be distributed.

5. The debate on the years of service does not go away. You have probably heard that Kris Bryant’s service time violation has been refused. The Cubs kept him in the minors to start the 2015 season and called on him to make his debut on April 17. That meant that Bryant accumulated 171 days of MLB service in 2015, which does not count as a full season. If they had called him the day before, he would have reached the magic 172 number and be eligible for a free agency after the 2020 season. But because of the difference of one day, he can only come onto the market after the 2021 season. That is definitely the reason why the Cubs kept him with the minors, despite his brilliant spring training which showed that he was more than ready to start in the bigs from day one. From the Cubs perspective, it was a no-brainer, who let him down for a few weeks to guarantee another year of production or value if traded. But as you can imagine, that kind of blatant service-time manipulation does not suit the players well and it will be a consistent point of discussion throughout the year.

6. Minor league players are still wildly underpaid as a group. Forget the normal seasonal wage, that for most average to an hourly rate that is far below the minimum wage for a normal job. Minor league players are not paid during the spring training. A meager a day and that is all, they have now been in Florida / Arizona for a month and a half. No really. MLB teams, who pay the salaries for their minor league players – not the owners of the minor league teams – have infused huge amounts of money, and can easily – EASY – pay a living wage without even registering a register lock. But they don’t, because they don’t have to, and maybe because they like being mean. I do not know. Now MLB is trying to act as the champion for less important players, because they say they deserve to get paid more, but for that to happen, they have to eliminate as many as 42 less important league teams. That is simply not true and it is a terrible look. There are legitimate reasons why baseball might want to eliminate minor league teams, but it has nothing to do with minor league player salaries.

7. Speaking of minor league contraction … the idea of ​​snatching affiliated minor league baseball away from 42 communities is simply terrible public relations, regardless of the bottom-line reasons behind that line of thought. This is a fight that could technically win MLB if 42 franchises are cut – or becomes 15 or 30 or whatever number – but MLB has already lost this fight in public interest. It’s just a terrible look, and it was so easy to prevent with the smallest amount of foresight.

8. What’s wrong with the baseballs? A staggering number of home runs were hit in 2019 – 6,776, which was 671 more than the previous record – which led to a staggering number of questions about the composition of baseball. And even if MLB’s statements are correct – seam variance and reduced resistance – they sound fishy enough that they will not stop the questions. So we’ll see what happens in 2020. Will the house continue? Will they go back to levels we saw earlier last decade? Anyway, they are questions that will not give satisfactory answers.

9. There are far too many teams that are not trying to win in 2020. The Red Sox is not the only team that presses (or has pressed) the reset button of the 2020 campaign. In the Boston division, the Orioles have not been competitive in different seasons and will not appear again soon. The Tigers and Royals don’t even care which team finishes last in the AL Central, and Cleveland traded Corey Kluber this offseason, while whispering that they’re willing to trade Francisco Lindor, just won’t die. The Mariners won’t sniff .500, the Marlins don’t try, the Pirates prepare for the low point, the Giants grit their tough spot and the Rockies have somehow managed to make their best player less than one year angry make a lot of money. It is tiring.

10. Try to sell the sport on TV. It’s not that baseball announcers – especially national ones – should be rah-rah cheerleaders for the sport, but is it really that hard to have a positive approach to commenting on the game? Because the parade of stories from the ‘back in my time’ that add nothing constructive to the conversation does not help.

11. Maybe this is pessimism, but I am already afraid of the injuries that will keep the best players of the field from playing. It happens every year. Christian Yelich missed most of the last month of the 2019 season with a broken kneecap. Aaron Judge has missed at least 50 games in the last two years. The phenomenal rookie campaign by Fernando Tatis Jr. was broken down. (preventative sigh)

12. The spring training batting practice hats are … not good. That is really all that needs to be said. They are not good.

13. Mike Trout will probably miss the playoffs again. Trout has as many American League MVP awards as play-off games – three each – and it’s not great for the sport that its best player is only part of the late season once every eight years. Trout’s teams also rarely participated in the postseason push. The angels simply have not been so good through no fault of their own. They made splashes of course. They have Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton and C.J. Wilson gave huge contracts that led to nothing. They landed Shohei Ohtani and it was this off-season that convinced World Series hero Anthony Rendon to join the team. Will it be enough? The pitching staff still looks good at best, although there is potential to surprise. However, if 2020 turns out to be Trout’s sixth consecutive year, there is no way to prevent it from being called a huge disappointment.

14. There are still too many problems with missed calls. Replay is far from perfect, but at least the idea – get the right decision – has a solid foundation. It is encouraging to see MLB working on the “robot” strike zone, because that is definitely the future. A blow must be a blow and a ball must be a ball, regardless of which referee is behind the plate. Another season of missed pitch calls and frustrating, long replay problems is not something we look forward to.

15. Playoff games start much too late. If you know me completely, you are probably aware of my NFL disgust (the owners / office of the competition, not the players). But I will say this: they have nailed it with the start time for the Super Bowl. The difference between starting at 6:41 PM ET and 8:10 PM ET is huge. Asking the entire Eastern time zone to stay several hours past their normal bedtime for the entire World Series and multiple play-off games is ridiculous.

16. The total costs for attending a game are still priceless. Load everything you want for the premium seats and the premium games on the schedule. But for the rest of my life I will never understand why more teams do not designate certain sections as family-friendly sections. Make the tickets cheap – I’m talking about $ 5 to $ 10 per seat – and count on real prices for hot dogs and soft drinks – teams still make a profit at $ 2 each – and give families reasons to take their children to the competitions, instead of making costs an entry barrier. Put the next generation in the door.

17. Speaking of attendance … the total number of MLB visitors dropped among the 70 million fans in 2019 – 69,625,244 – for the first time since 2003. That’s not great. A dozen years earlier, the rise of MLB exceeded 79 million. A drop of 10 million fans is not what you want. MLB attributed part of the decline to weather-related problems, and the Blue Jays and Marlins changed the way they counted the tickets / attendance handled, but that of course does not explain the entire decline. The reconstruction / tanking teams – the Tigers, Orioles, Royals, Mariners and Giants – saw the biggest drops, which makes sense. Nobody wants to pay good money to see bad baseball.

18. The blackout policy is still in force for TV games. The good people of Iowa (despite caucus fiasco) are excluded from seeing six different MLB teams. How is MLB in the world supposed to develop new fan bases if they prohibit fans from actually viewing the games? This was a bad idea policy two decades ago, but it is now worse when almost every other broadcast – sports, TV, premium services, etc. – is available on demand.

19. Maybe this is a bit too much nostalgia, but there are a handful of recently retired players that we’re really going to miss. Adrian Beltre has played the last match in his Hall of Fame career. CC Sabathia threw until his body finally said no. David Freese’s big game heroism should be limited to reclay league softball games. And although he only played two games early in 2019, we will always miss Ichiro. Always.

20. Baseball makes progress in the marketing of its players – read the function of SN! – but in general the sport is still far behind other competitions. Stars sell product. MLB should help create stars that are recognized by everyone, not just baseball fans.

“LeBron James has nearly 59 million followers on Instagram. Odell Beckham Jr. has 14 million. No active baseball player even exceeded the 2 million threshold.”

Nice to see how an MLB star recognizes the marketing issues of the competition and tries to do something about it. https://t.co/kvyRmbmFOf

– Matt Hochberg (@Hochberg) February 6, 2020

See that? That must be unacceptable.