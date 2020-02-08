20 dead, 31 injured in mass shootings in Thailand; Sagittarius hides in the mall - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

By SAKCHAI LALIT and TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – A shopping mall with airport motifs, colorful Legos sculptures, a carousel and giant replicas of landmarks from around the world became a shooting gallery on Saturday when a Thai soldier opened fire in the afternoon. Officials said at least 20 people were killed and 31 injured.

Advertisement

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt.Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack on Korat Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region. A police officer said he was angry about a land dispute.

This is a photo of a wanted poster released on Saturday, February 8, 2020 by the Royal Thai Police Department of Crime Control, showing suspects at a mass shootout in northeastern Thailand. A soldier shot several people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 16 people and detaining him at a popular mall, an emergency doctor said. (Royal Thai Police fight crime via AP)

Police and bystanders stand near the scene of a shootout in Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat, Thailand, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Police in northeastern Thailand said a soldier shot several people on Saturday, more than 10 people killed and holed in a popular mall. (AP Photo)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

In this photo, provided by the Crime Suppression Division, people are brought to an exit from Terminal 21 Korat’s shopping mall guarded by armed police on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Korat, Thailand. A soldier shot at several people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 16, and was entrenched in a popular mall, an emergency worker said. (Royal Thai Police fight crime via AP)

In this photo, provided by the Crime Suppression Division, you can see people in the Korat shopping center of Terminal 21 in Korat, Thailand on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A soldier shot several people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 16 people. and was entrenched in a popular mall, an emergency worker said. (Royal Thai Police fight crime via AP)

A group of armed commandos walked close to the Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot at several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)



A group of armed commandos is seen outside the Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot at several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

A group of armed commandos can be seen in front of the Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and 31 others injured, officials said. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

A group of armed commandos can be seen in front of the Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and 31 others injured, officials said. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

Vehicles block the street in front of the Korat shopping center of Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020. A soldier hiding in a popular shopping center in northeastern Thailand shot several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring them 31 others, officials said. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

People who were able to leave the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 will be accompanied by armed commandos in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot several people. At least 20 people are said to have been killed and 31 others injured on Saturday. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)



People who escaped from the Korat shopping mall in Terminal 21 will be escorted outside on Sunday, February 9, 2020, by an armed commando in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot several people. At least 20 people are said to have been killed and 31 others injured on Saturday. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

People who were able to leave the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 will be accompanied by armed commandos in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot at several people. At least 20 people were killed and 31 others injured on Saturday. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

People who were able to get out of the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 went for a walk in front of the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and 31 others injured, officials said. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

People who were able to leave the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 will be accompanied by armed commandos in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot several people. At least 20 people are said to have been killed and 31 others injured on Saturday. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

A woman who was able to get her hands out of the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, February 9, 2020, shot several people. At least 20 people are said to have been killed and 31 others injured on Saturday. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)



A soldier at the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020. A soldier entrenched in a popular shopping center in northeastern Thailand killed several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others said. (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the entire mall, but were still looking for the shooter. Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health, said there were no more bodies inside, but added, “We don’t know if there are further injuries or deaths or not.”

The police said the gunman was still inside. Shots could come from the mall just before 3 a.m. because ambulances were brought closer to the scene, but reporters were kept away and no announcements were imminent.

It was the country’s second mass shooting in about a month.

Police officers from the city and neighborhood who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to disclose information said the man took one or more weapons from his base and drove to the Korat Terminal 21 shopping mall with them shot. The Thai Rath television broadcast surveillance cameras that showed a man with an apparent assault rifle. The incident started at 3:30 p.m.

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when gunshots were fired. Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

Anutin said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima contacted by phone reported that the soldier initially killed another soldier and a woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person to be killed was the commanding officer of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, which also served as the shooting suspect. He said the gunman shot others at his base and took weapons and ammunition before he fled with an Army Humvee that he drove to the mall.

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, appears to have posted updates on his Facebook page during the killing spree.

“Nobody can escape death,” was a contribution. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets.

In a social media photo that appears to be from his Facebook page, the suspect is wearing a green-clad military helmet, while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

The armed man could hardly have chosen a more targeted environment in which to release his anger.

The multi-storey glass and steel shopping mall resembles an airport terminal with a control tower and departure gates. A large passenger aircraft model dangles from wires next to one of the main escalators.

Each of the seven retail floors represents a different country. A giant replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower soars to the ceiling, while a model of London’s Big Ben dominates another area and a massive model of California’s Golden Gate Bridge spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers over a food court.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by the police, despite the search for the armed man.

Nakhon Ratchasima is located about 250 kilometers northeast of the Thai capital Bangkok.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Nattaya, whose dining family had left shortly before the shooting, knew the extent of the slaughter only when they got home. When she found out about the death toll, she passed out.

“I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown,” she said. “I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The Korat incident occurred just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.

Tassanee Vejpongsa reported from Bangkok. Journalists Grant Peck, Preeyapa T. Khunsong and Adam Schreck contributed to this story.