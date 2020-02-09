2 US troops killed by Afghan soldiers in attack on Nangarhar

Advertisement

KABUL, Afghanistan – Two American troops were killed and six others wounded by an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun. This was confirmed by the U.S. military on February 9th.

The deaths occur at a delicate time in the 18-year war. President Donald Trump is determined to bring troops home and end the longest conflict in US history.

The incident occurred late Saturday, February 8, at a base in Sherzad District, Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan.

“Recent reports indicate that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces,” said Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the US Army in a statement on Sunday.

Provincial Governor Shah Mahmood Meyakhil said in an audio message to the reporters that three Afghan commandos had been wounded.

He said it was not immediately clear whether the incident was a deliberate act by an “infiltrator” or an accident.

“It wasn’t a clash between the armed forces. We’re investigating,” said Meyakhil.

Leggett also emphasized that the cause or motive for the attack was not immediately known.

In a tweet, the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) told the US Army that “several” of its soldiers had been killed or injured in combat in Afghanistan.

According to Najeebullah, who lives in Sherzad – who bears a name – a shot was heard from an Afghan security base nearby late Saturday, followed by an immediate evacuation from the air.

“We heard gunfire and helicopters immediately landed at the base and evacuated the victims,” ​​added Najeebullah.

No group immediately took responsibility for the incident.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, later declined to comment on the incident. A statement to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) said only that the insurgents had “investigated” the attack.

The past year has been the deadliest for the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan since the official end of hostilities in late 2014, which underscores the continuing difficult security situation.

Depending on how to qualify from combat deaths, around 20 American troops were killed in 2019. Since the US-led invasion in October 2001, approximately 2,400 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. (READ: The Afghan war has claimed 100,000 civilian casualties – USA in the past decade.)

In December, Taliban infiltrators in the Afghan military killed nine Afghan soldiers in central Afghanistan.

In July, an Afghan soldier killed two U.S. troops while visiting an Afghan military base in Kandahar. Such insider attacks are sometimes referred to as “green-on-blue” incidents.

This happened two weeks after another Afghan soldier shot an influential Afghan colonel while conducting a security assessment in Ghazni province.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been negotiating an agreement with the Taliban for approximately 18 months that would see the Pentagon withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would guarantee that the country would not be used as a safe haven for jihadists.

Many are skeptical about the planned deal and Trump himself declared the talks in September “dead” in view of the continued violence of the Taliban.

Negotiations in Qatar have since resumed. – Rappler.com