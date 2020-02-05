2 jets with Americans escaping from the coronavirus in California

Advertisement

Two planes carrying approximately 350 Americans arrived in California at Travis Air Force Base after fleeing the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China.

One of the planes refueled at the base near Vacaville before heading to the Marine Corps Miramar air station near San Diego, where it arrived shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the U.S. North Command, travelers are subject to a 14-day federal quarantine under the orders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Miramar, space has been reserved in a complex of accommodation for singles and a basic inn to accommodate passengers, who include families with children.

According to Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC deployed to manage repatriation flights from China, all passengers on the planes were screened for coronavirus symptoms before embarking in China. They will go through the same selection process when they land at Miramar.

“If there is someone who is sick or has a fever, they are not allowed to fly,” said Braden. “Once there, another screening is the first thing we will do for this, and if there are people who have symptoms and / or fever, compatible with a coronavirus infection, they are transported to a medical establishment for a complete medical evaluation. and isolation. “

Miramar and Travis are two of four U.S. facilities operated by the Department of Defense to house Americans in quarantine. The others are Ft. Carson in Colorado and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. March Air Force Base in Riverside County has also set up tents on its tarmac in anticipation of any passenger who may be diverted to the base for screening.

Last week, a plane carrying a group from Wuhan landed in March. Nearly 200 people remain in quarantine there, where they will be monitored for symptoms until the end of the 14-day incubation period for the virus.

Another person traveling from mainland China was transferred from Los Angeles International Airport to the base on Monday. The traveler will be isolated from other people and will remain in quarantine for the next few days.

To date, there have been nearly 500 deaths in mainland China and one in the Philippines, and more than 24,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. The CDC has confirmed 11 cases of the virus in the United States, including six in California.

While officials expect this number to continue to grow, they point out that the flu remains a greater health threat to people in the United States than the coronavirus, causing tens of thousands of deaths a year.

San Diego Union-Tribune editors Andrew Dyer and Paul Sisson contributed to this report.