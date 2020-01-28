2 Chinese, 1 Filipino killed in shooting incident in Taguig

Advertisement

Two Filipino children are also injured when gunmen on motorcycles open fire on the victim’s car while driving along General Santos Avenue

Published 7:53 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 7:53 PM, January 28, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Two Chinese nationals and a Filipino man were killed while two Filipino minors were injured in a shooting incident in Taguig City on Tuesday, January 28, the Southern Police District (SPD) said.

The victims drove along General Santos Avenue in Barangay Upper Bicutan at around 2.45 pm when 4 suspects boarded two motorcycles past their cars – a black Toyota Vios with license plate ABP 8O26 – and the fire opened.

The fatalities were Ninjie Zhang, 42, and a certain “Kauyu”, both Chinese men; and a certain “Noel”, a Filipino man.

The injured children were Crystal Sang, 5, and Hazel Sang, 12. They were rushed to Taguig-Pateros District Hospital.

Zhang and the Sang children are residents of Caloocan City. “Noel” came from the province of Cavite, the SPD said.

The suspects have yet to be identified and an investigation is ongoing, the SPD added.

On Monday afternoon, January 27, an 8-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet when two pairs of riders shot in tandem at a barangay councilor and his companions in Sta Ana, Manila. Two other victims suffered gunshot wounds. – Rappler.com

