2 barangays from Davao City explain the state of misery about the spread of African swine fever

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Two villages in Calinan, Davao City, were hit by the spread of the African Swine Fever Virus (ASF) on Friday, February 7.

Councilor Bai Hundra Cassandra Advincula said the Lamangan and Dominga barangays were the villages involved in the measure and that the city government’s statement would support the pig farmers concerned through their rapid response fund.

Advertisement

“The City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) will help you immediately,” said Advincula.

Affected pig farmers received P5,000 or P90 per kilo for their pigs, whichever was higher. Advincula said the piglets were originally priced at P1,500 per head.

Other measures taken. Meanwhile, CVO chief Dr. Cerelyn Pinili, the officials would start culling the pigs and piglets on Saturday, February 8th.

Over 3,000 pigs were expected to be killed to ensure that ASF did not spread to other areas.

In addition, a lockdown was also set up to limit the spread of the disease.

The Department of Agriculture previously confirmed that the ASF virus continues to spread to the Davao region and reaches the outskirts of Davao City.

What is happening in other areas? Meanwhile, the Mayor of Samal Island Garden City, Al David Uy, put the city in a locked state after several pigs fell ill. Dr. Edunel Sala, CVO of Samal Island, said pigs are sick because of mineral deficiency and not because of ASF.

Nevertheless, the city remained closed, while live pigs and pork products were not allowed to enter.

In the city of Koronadal, Agriculture Secretary William Dar confirmed on Friday February 7 that 11 of the more than 40 pigs killed by a pig farm tested positive for ASF. The pigs came from an auction house in Sulop, Davao del Sur, which was closed in Davao Occidental after the ASF outbreak.

Nevertheless, Dar assured that the virus was present in Koronadal after the affected pigs were killed.

Almost 3,600 pigs had been killed in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental. The ASF was first discovered in Don Marcelimo in Mindanao. – Rappler.com