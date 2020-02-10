2 Arkansas police officers shot dead, allegedly dead after Walmart shots

Advertisement

FORREST CITY, Ark. – Two officers from Forrest City, Arkansas, were shot and a suspect was killed after a shootout at the local Walmart.

According to the Forrest City police department, officers were called into the store after a 40-year-old suspect, whom we could not identify at the time, was informed that the next of kin had made threats and would blow up the Walmart. He was approached by the police, and at that moment the suspect reportedly opened fire and hit both of them.

One officer was flown to the regional medical center while the other was taken to a local hospital.

Advertisement

The suspect had died, the authorities said.

WREGs Jonee ‘Lewis said the Forrest City police department and the St. Francis Sheriff’s office did the scene. You blocked the road next to the shop together with the shop itself.

The office for alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives said that they are also responding to the scene.

Alert me

,