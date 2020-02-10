1st mountain lion killed in Santa Monicas under California law

Advertisement

A young mountain lion monitored by the National Park Service since 2017 was killed last month, the first to be killed in the Santa Monica mountains under a California law that allows a landowner to take deadly action against a large cat that has killed or injured livestock or pets if other deterrents have failed.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced the death of P-56 on Monday.

The mountain lion, 4 or 5 years old, is said to be the brother of P-55 and the father of P-70, P-71, P-72 and P-73 and lived south of 101 Freeway in the western area of ​​the mountains. from Santa Monica.

Mountain lion hunting has been banned in California since 1990. An exception to the law, created in 2014, allows lions that have killed a pet or livestock to be slaughtered. In these cases, an owner can request an impairment permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. In the mountains of Santa Monica and Santa Ana, where the mountain lion population is isolated and threatened, an individual must allow a policy of “three strikes”, which came into effect in 2017, before acting.

In the case of P-56, an owner reported nine attacks over two years that resulted in the loss of 12 animals. Before the mountain lion died in late January, the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife said that the landowner had attempted to keep the lion from animals, including putting cattle near a barn and d ‘a house, using trained watchdogs, installing hot-wire fences and using motion-activated lights and audio frequencies.

“The loss of a breeding male is a concern of the study, especially when the population is already very small,” said Jeff Sikich, senior field biologist for the mountain lions research project. “There are always animals that are not followed. Currently there is only one adult male in the Santa Monica Mountains that we are tracking and this is the P-63. “

The P-63 was caught and fitted with a collar for the first time in February 2018.

The mountain lions in the Santa Monica range are part of an almost 18-year study in the national park. While the park service conducts research on local lions, the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife manages the state’s wildlife.

Fisheries and wildlife officials were not immediately available to provide further details on the death of the mountain lion, including where and how it was killed.