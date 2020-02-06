19th century cartoon character YELLOW KID will return to his comic debut in 2020

Advertisement

Credit: Randy Bish (Moordam Comics)

Credit: Randy Bish (Moordam Comics)

Advertisement

125 years after its debut, the Yellow Child 2020 will return to its first original comic.

Writer / publisher Chris Yambar and artist Randy Bish created the first comic book for the now public domain character. Hully Gee, it’s the yellow kid (‘Hully Gee! “Is one of the turns of the character).

The Yellow Kid (real name, Mickey Dugan) originally debuted in 1894 as part of R.F. Outcault’s Hogan’s Alley comic quickly became an icon of pop culture – and even became a mascot for various products such as children’s toys, chewing gum, cigars and whiskey.

Yambar and Bish have put together a 32-page story to lead the one-shot. Here are 8 pages of Hogan’s Alley strips that focus on Yellow Kid.

Moordam Comics has set a circulation of 4,000 copies for this one-shot, divided into two covers. The copies are only available through mail order or at various planned appearances.

For a copy, send $ 10 per copy plus $ 5 postage to: Chris Yambar, 2547 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511. At present, Yambar only accepts cash, checks, or money orders.