16 theatrical productions to be seen in Southern California this week from February 7-13 - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

“A body of water”

Advertisement

Actors Co-op Theater Co. presents a play by Lee Blessing about a couple waking up in a strange house and worried about why it’s there.

When: Preview 8:00 p.m. 5th-6th February (free, but reservation is required). Show opens at 8pm on February 7th. Show runs at 8pm. Friday Saturday; 2.30. Sunday to March 15th. February 15th and 22nd

Where: Crossley Theater, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood.

tickets: $ 35; $ 30 over 60; $ 25 students.

information: 323-462-8460. www.actorsco-op.org

“Billie! Backstage with Lady Day

Synthia L. Hardy performs her solo exhibition on singer Billie Holiday accompanied by musicians Mark Allen Felton, Lanny Hartley, Michael Saucier and Bobby Wilkerson. The minimum age is 16 years.

When: 8 p.m. February 15. Show runs at 8pm. February 22nd and 29th and March 7th.

Where: Whitefire Theater, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks.

tickets: $ 25.

information: bit.ly/2RP0mKQ

“In My Mind’s Eye”

The Group Rep presents a piece by Doug Haverty about a legally blind teacher at a public school.

When: Opens at 8:00 p.m. February 7th. Show runs at 8pm. Friday Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday to March 15.

Where: Lonny Chapman Theater, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood.

tickets: $ 30; $ 25 for seniors and students.

information: 818-763-5990. www.thegrouprep.com

“The $ 5 Shakespeare Co.”

Act 6 presents Matthew Leavitt’s world premiere comedy about actors who perform in a 99-seat theater for little to no money.

When: Opens at 8:00 p.m. February 7th. Show runs at 8pm. Friday Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday to March 8.

Where: Theater 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood.

tickets: $ 35.

information: bit.ly/3aNTBla

ORANGE COUNTY

Showdown at the Rainbow Ranch

The Camino Real Playhouse celebrates its 30th anniversary with an old favorite, the rough melodrama that takes place in San Juan Capistrano in 1898.

When: Opens at 8pm Friday, February 7th, with additional performances at 8pm. Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, and other dates through February 23.

Where: Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano

tickets: $ 27- $ 37

Information: 949-489-8082; caminorealplayhouse.org

“Lost In Yonkers”

Neil Simon’s fun and heartbreaking drama tells the story of two teenagers who are forced to live with their mentally disabled aunt and strict grandmother while their father is traveling as a traveling salesman.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9 and other dates until February 16.

Where: Costa Mesa Playhouse, 661 Hamilton St., Costa Mesa

tickets: $ 20- $ 25

Information: 949-650-5269; costamesaplayhouse.com

Jimmy Buffett’s escape to Margaritaville

Get a floral shirt and visit Margaritaville with this jukebox musical of Jimmy Buffett’s greatest hits, bringing together island types with tourists from Cincinnati.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8 and 1, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9. From February 18 to March 8, a tour production will be shown at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

tickets: $ 26- $ 120 plus fees

Information: 714-556-2787, scfta.org

‘She loves Me’

Based on the play by Miklós László, this musical is about Maraczek’s perfumery employees Georg and Amalia, who can’t stand themselves at work, but fall in love with a secret pen pal. Yes, it inspired “Youve Got Mail”.

When: 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11 – Thursday, February 13 and other dates until February 22.

Where: South Coast Repertoire, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.

tickets: $ 36- $ 93

Information: 714-708-5555; scr.org

“Fun home”

The Tony award-winning musical about the protagonist’s journey as an LGBTQ writer, artist and woman opens the 22nd season of the theater on January 31. Recommended for ages 13+.

When: Final preview at 8pm Friday, February 7th, opens at 8pm. Saturday, February 8, with other performances at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 13, and other dates through March 1.

Where: Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim

tickets: $ 39 for previews; $ 49 for regular appearances. Discounts for the military, students, educators and seniors.

Information: 88-455-4212; chancetheater.com

‘Get a page’

The play tells the story of Wilhelm Furtwangler, who was conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic during the Nazi era, and the efforts of a major in the United States to bring him to justice after the war.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13 and other dates until February 23.

Where: Newport Theater Arts Center, 2501 Cliff Drive, Newport Beach

tickets: $ 20- $ 25

Information: 949-631-0288; ntaconline.com

“The Great Gatsby”

The Maverick Theater brings the classic by F. Scott Fitzgerald on stage.

When: 8pm Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th, 6pm Sunday, February 9th and other dates through March 14th

Where: Maverick Theater, 110 E. Walnut Ave., Fullerton

tickets: $ 25 standing room; $ 10 students with ID

Information: 714-526-7070; mavericktheater.com

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Peter Pan

Fly to Neverland with Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and more with the latest music production from Performance Riverside.

When: 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until February 16

Where: Landis Performing Arts Center, 4800 Magnolia Ave., riverside

tickets: $ 36- $ 50

Information: 951-222-8100; performanceriverside.org

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Off Broadway Corona the musical about the singing mermaid Ariel, who just wants to be part of the human world.

When: 7:00 pm February 7th to 8th and February 13th to 15th; 1:00 pm February 8th and 15th; 4 p.m. February 9 and 16

Where: Corona Civic Center Theater, 815 W. 6th St., Corona

tickets: $ 25- $ 40

Information: 951-264-5794; obctheater.com

“All my sons”

The Riverside Community Players staged this Arthur Miller drama about the relationships of the Keller family. Michelle Grotness guides.

When: 8pm Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday to February 9.

Where: 4026 St. 14, Riverside

tickets: $ 16

Information: 951-686-4030; riversidecommunityplayers.com

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

“And then they came for me: memories of the world of Anne Frank”

The MainStreet Theater Company will present this play by James Still, based on the memories of two Holocaust survivors who were friends with Anne Frank. Recommended for guests aged 11 and over.

When: 2 and 6 p.m. February 8; 1pm and 4pm on February 9th

Where: Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center, Rancho Cucamonga

Entry: $ 18; $ 16 for seniors and children up to 12 years old

Information: 909-477-2752; lewisfamilyplayhouse.com

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Ophelia’s Leap will open this Edward Albee drama on February 7, which centers on a couple fighting on a scary evening.

When: 8pm Friday and Saturday; 4:00 p.m. Sunday; 7:00 p.m. Thursday to March 7th.

Where: 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland

tickets: Thursdays $ 24; $ 28 all other appearances.

Information: 909-734-6565; opheliasjump.org