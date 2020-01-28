Advertisement

Chandigarh: Sixteen patients in Punjab and two in Haryana were quarantined on suspected coronavirus, ministers in both states said Tuesday.

However, one death in Punjabs Amritsar was due to swine flu.

A 28-year-old man from Mohali in Punjab who recently returned from China was admitted to the PGI after being diagnosed with symptoms of a coronavirus.

The blood samples from all patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Punjabian Health and Family Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said 16 patients were kept in isolation wards and are under surveillance. Your samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology.

He said sample reports from the child who died in Amritsar on Monday confirmed that swine flu was responsible for the death.

Sidhu’s counterpart in Haryana, Anil Vij, told the media that two of the five people who had traveled to China were hospitalized for suspected coronavirus symptoms.

PGI director Jagat Ram told the media here that he had written a letter to the Secretaries General of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh asking that the suspected coronavirus patients should not be referred to the PGI, but to them Keep isolation stations in their hospitals.

He said the 28-year-old man was the only suspect and the virus could not be confirmed until Wednesday after receiving the report.

He was admitted to the PGI with a high grade fever and headache. His family was quarantined at home.

According to Ram, swine flu is still widespread and both swine flu and the coronavirus have almost similar symptoms.

In Punjab, heat sensors were installed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar and at Chandigarh International Airport to examine the corona virus.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

