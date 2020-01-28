15 ways to wear leather midi dresses Inspired by Laura Dern
The annual Oscar nominations lunch took place yesterday and offered this year’s honor class another opportunity to dress among the nines. This lunch is used to prepare potential Oscar winners before the ceremony, but not without partying. Holding an Oscar nomination is a valued achievement that needs to be celebrated whether you win or not.

All the admired Hollywood stars were there to spend an afternoon of food, good company, and lots of photo ops. A special highlight in the crowd was Laura Dern, who is also a member of the Academy’s Board of Governors. The Marriage Story actress looked effortlessly cool in a midi dress made of sun-orange leather over a white ruffled blouse. Now we just want to wear a leather midi dress. Because of its layering potential (proven by Dern) and its heat as a material in general, this is the perfect time to invest in an outstanding piece that you will wear for the coming seasons. Here are 15 of the best options currently on the market:

1.15

leather clothes

Penelope faux leather wrap dress

(949.86 USD, Nanushka)

Buy now

2.15

leather clothes

Approximately $ 637

(Emma Belted Two-Tone Midi Dress in Faux Leather, Andersson Bell)

Buy now

3.15

leather clothes

Sleeveless leather dress

($ 2,235, Red Valentino)

Buy now

4.15

leather clothes

Leather look full-sleeved dress

($ 880, MSGM)

Buy now

5.15

leather clothes

Presley leather dress

($ 3,729, Andrea Bogosian)

Buy now

6.15

leather clothes

Dress with draped leather neckline

($ 3,395, Proenza Schouler)

Buy now

7/15

leather clothes

Leather mini dress with belt

(Approx.5,276 USD, Gucci)

Buy now

8.15

leather clothes

Gathered midi dress made of synthetic leather

(Approximately $ 360, we did it)

Buy now

9.15

leather clothes

Faux leather midi dress

($ 555, MSGM)

Buy now

10/15

leather clothes

Lantern sleeve faux leather dress

($ 180.20, Eloquii)

Buy now

11/15

leather clothes

Mestico Jane leather dress

($ 2,286 NK)

Buy now

12/15

leather clothes

Midi dress made of leather with a wrap effect

(Approx. $ 1,708, Jason Wu)

Buy now

13/15

leather clothes

Faux leather shirt dress

($ 79.90, Zara)

Buy now

14/15

leather clothes

Neckline leather midi dress

($ 843, situationist)

Buy now

15/15

leather clothes

Leather eagle embellished dress

($ 2,403, Montana)

Buy now

