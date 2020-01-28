15 ways to wear leather midi dresses Inspired by Laura Dern

Advertisement

The annual Oscar nominations lunch took place yesterday and offered this year’s honor class another opportunity to dress among the nines. This lunch is used to prepare potential Oscar winners before the ceremony, but not without partying. Holding an Oscar nomination is a valued achievement that needs to be celebrated whether you win or not.

All the admired Hollywood stars were there to spend an afternoon of food, good company, and lots of photo ops. A special highlight in the crowd was Laura Dern, who is also a member of the Academy’s Board of Governors. The Marriage Story actress looked effortlessly cool in a midi dress made of sun-orange leather over a white ruffled blouse. Now we just want to wear a leather midi dress. Because of its layering potential (proven by Dern) and its heat as a material in general, this is the perfect time to invest in an outstanding piece that you will wear for the coming seasons. Here are 15 of the best options currently on the market: