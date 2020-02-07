14-page preview of Kirkman, Samnee & Wilson's FIRE POWER VOL. 1: Foreplay

Advertisement

Read a 14-page preview of Robert Kirkman, Chris Samnee, and Matthew Wilson’s new OGN firepower, a prelude to their current series. This OGN is scheduled to debut on April 29.

FIRE POWER by KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, VOL. 1: PRELUDE OGN

Advertisement

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

APRIL 29/160 PAGES / FC / T / USD 9.99

PREMIERE SERIES

The brand new series was created by ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE, OBLIVION SONG) and Chris Samnee (Daredevil)!

Owen Johnson’s trip to China to learn more about his biological parents eventually leads him to a mysterious Shaolin temple. There the students learn to rediscover firepower, the lost art of throwing fireballs. A power that they claim will soon be needed to save the world. Will Owen Johnson be the first in a thousand years to use FIRE POWER?

Get ready for adventure with the PRELUDE OGN, just in time for the debut of the new running series with FIRE POWER # 1 on the Free Comic Book Day the following week!