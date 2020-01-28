Advertisement

BEIJING :

Over 250 Indians, mainly students trapped in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in India, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday when it started preparing for the evacuation ,

Indian nationals, mainly students, academics and professionals, work in Indian and international companies in the central Chinese province of Hubei, for which Wuhan is the capital.

China has reported another 24 deaths from a coronavirus epidemic. The number of pneumonia caused by the outbreak rose to 106, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

In a new message to the stranded Indians, the Indian embassy said: “The Indian government has started preparing to evacuate Indians affected by the Corona 2019 virus outbreak in Hubei province, China.”

“The Indian embassy in Beijing is in contact with the Chinese government authorities to determine the date and logistics of the evacuation,” it said.

“Please note that people using this option must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in India,” it said.

Many of the stranded Indians have contacted the Indian government to evacuate them at the earliest.

The Indian Embassy has opened three hotlines to help them and collect the details of Indian nationals.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday the government was planning to send a plane to Wuhan, China, to evacuate the Indians trapped there due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Further details on the date and logistics of the evacuation will be communicated in due course. You are asked to be patient and wait for further updates and instructions, “the statement said.

Thousands of foreigners from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, as well as a large number of nationals from African countries, were reportedly detained in the province.

Chinese officials held talks with diplomats from India and other countries on Monday to discuss evacuation procedures.

China has already allowed the United States and several other countries that had consulates in Wuhan to be evacuated.

With the exception of Tibet, all Chinese provinces have reported virus cases, which is a major challenge for health authorities to contain.

Overseas confirmed cases have been reported in Thailand (7), Japan (3), South Korea (3), the United States (3), Vietnam (2), Singapore (4), Malaysia (3), Nepal (1). France (3), Australia (4) and Sri Lanka (1).

