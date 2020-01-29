Advertisement

China’s Hubei province, the center of a coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the country and overseas, reported Wednesday that another 25 patients in the province had died from the virus and reported 840 new cases in late Tuesday.

According to the Hubei Health Department, the province recorded 125 deaths and 3,554 cases at the end of Tuesday. The outbreak started in Wuhan, the provincial capital, and most of the deaths and confirmed cases came from the city.

Companies around the world, from Facebook to Japan’s Nippon Steel, have restricted travel to China because the outbreak of a new corona virus, killing over 100 people and infecting more than 4,000 in the world’s most populous country, has raised international alarms.

How companies reacted to the outbreak that originated in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei:

Travel advice / evacuations / quarantines: –

Facebook asked employees to stop making unnecessary trips to mainland China and to work from home when they traveled there. Chinese technology giants like Alibaba and Tencent have asked employees to work from home for a week after the extended New Year break ends on February 2.

– Tiktok owner Bytedance asked employees who traveled on vacation to quarantine and work from home for 14 days. E-commerce company Pinduoduo, UBS Group and real estate developer Country Garden have recommended similar measures.

– Standard Chartered banned travel to Hubei and restricted travel to mainland China and Hong Kong and encouraged employees returning from Hubei to work from home for 14 days. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia said that all non-essential travel by employees to China should be avoided.

– LG Electronics and the electric car battery manufacturer LG Chem have banned entry into China.

– South Korean chip maker SK Hynix asked employees to avoid unnecessary trips to China, as did LG Display and Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota. Honda evacuated around 30 employees and their families on a government charter flight from Wuhan.

– Nissan plans to send some Japanese employees working on its joint venture with Dongfeng Motors in Wuhan and their families back on the charter flight.

– Samsung Electronics advised employees who recently visited Hubei to stay at home for seven days.

– The Japanese steel manufacturer Nippon Steel has restricted the trip to China.

– The Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp, which has 170 employees in Wuhan, advised the employees to avoid visits to and from mainland China and not to travel to Hubei Province. It monitors employees in China and those who have returned to Singapore in the past 14 days.

– Novartis has asked employees in China to work from home by February 10 and has suspended business trips to and from Wuhan.

– Nestle has introduced additional biosecurity measures in its factories, offices and distribution centers in China. There are no production facilities in Wuhan.

– Volkswagen asked employees in its China department to work from home between February 3rd and 17th.

– Brazilian miner Vale SA has indefinitely suspended his employees’ travel to and from China and has stated that employees in China will work remotely.

– Goldman Sachs has instructed employees who have been to mainland China to work from home or have been away from the office for 14 days since they started work.

STORES SHUT:

– Starbucks Corp. warned of a financial blow from the Corona virus outbreak in China and said it closed more than half of its businesses in the country.

– McDonald’s has discontinued operations in five cities in Hubei, including Wuhan. Starbucks closed all shops and delivery services in Hubei.

– Yum China Holdings Inc has temporarily closed some of its KFC and Pizza Hut stores in Wuhan.

– Luckin Coffee will keep the Wuhan stores closed during the New Year holidays.

– Japan’s Fast Retailing temporarily closed about 100 Uniqlo branches in Hubei. IKEA closed its only store in Wuhan.

– Walt Disney temporarily closed its theme parks and resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong during what is probably the busiest time of the year.

– Imax delayed film releases in China.

– H & M has closed 45 stores and suspended business trips to and within China, a spokeswoman said. Employees arriving from China are advised to stay at home for 14 days before returning to work.

– Swatch has closed five stores in Wuhan and has stopped all trips to and from China.

– Apple Inc’s CEO, Tim Cook, said the company has currently closed one of its retail stores in China and reduced working hours in other countries. Because of the virus, employees would only be able to travel to a limited extent.

Airfare reimbursements / cancellations:

– Finnair airline Finnair has discontinued flights to Nanjing and Daxing International Airport in Beijing by the end of March. It is the first European airline to cancel flights to the country.

– Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific and its Cathay Dragon will reduce capacity to and from mainland China by at least 50% from January 30 through March. The airline will rebook, redirect, or refund tickets booked on or before January 28 if they travel to or from mainland China by March 31.

– Qantas Airways of Australia offers free refunds for tickets issued worldwide on or before January 24 for travel to and from mainland China between January 24 and February 29.

– Air Seoul has canceled all flights to China and has waived the refund penalty. Taiwan China Airlines reorganized some flights and canceled others.

– China’s mainland airlines, including Air China, China Southern and China Eastern, offer free refunds for tickets purchased before January 24th.

– Malaysia’s AirAsia offers free refunds for tickets booked before January 24, for travel to and from mainland China until February 15, and for return flights between February 16 and 29.

– Air France KLM offers the exchange or refund of tickets issued for travel to or from China until February 29th. BA holder IAG offers the same for tickets until February 23.

– United Airlines canceled some flights to China.

hotels:

– At InterContinental Hotels, customers can change or cancel stays scheduled to February 3 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

– Hyatt Hotels said that guests who booked stays through its official channels and are canceling due to the coronavirus outbreak are Chinese guests who can travel to their Asia Pacific hotels, cancel stays, or change dates for free.

Booking platforms, agencies:

– Ctrip, China’s largest online booking platform, said more than 300,000 hotels on their platform had agreed to refund bookings between January 22 and February 8. Refunds also include airline tickets, cruises, and rental cars

– Fliggy, Alibaba’s booking site, offered similar refunds.

– Some Chinese tour operators, such as China International Travel Service, offered refunds, and many European tour operators canceled trips to China.

