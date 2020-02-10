13-year-old Bailey bakes desserts to pay for school trips

Advertisement

BAILEY, Colo. – At this time last year, 13-year-old Bailey woman Madylin Conwell had her “sweet” side appearance in her parents’ kitchen.

“Basically, we’re all booked out this month,” said Conwell, smiling and pausing from baking.

Conwell started with “Mady Cakes” after asking her parents if they would pay to be sent to a Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, DC.

“They said,” We’re going to pay a little bit for it, “but I had to collect the money myself,” said Conwell.

“We think it’s important because we work hard – me and my husband,” said Madylin’s mother Elizabeth Conwell, adding, “We want to convey this to the children. We want them to go out into the world and know what they are do – don’t take it for granted. “

In the past, her daughter had made cakes and other baked goods with her 4-hour program. The then 12-year-old turned a fun hobby into a business.

“[We make] cakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-coated pretzels, and cupcakes – things like that,” said Madylin.

Craftsmanship is something you would expect from someone who is twice your age.

“She is absolutely fantastic,” said Elizabeth, smiling.

Last year, Madylin earned $ 4,000 on her DC trip.

“Last year I noticed a change in her personality – how much more self-confidence she got, how much better she spoke, how she wanted to take on all positions in different clubs where she is,” said Elizabeth.

This year, Madylin plans to raise even more to fund a trip to the Sea Camp with her classmates in San Diego and attend another Junior National Young Leaders Conference – this time in Boston.

She was the only student in her school who was invited to the leadership conference.

“I will learn a lot of new things, a lot of leadership skills that will help me here in my community. And I will see other places,” Madylin told FOX31.

It saw an upward trend in business due to Valentine’s Day, but still needs around $ 6,000 to cover both trips this year

No matter how much she earns, her parents will say they will find a way to ensure that she is rewarded for her hard work.

“These are expensive trips, but I never want them to be held back because they don’t have the resources,” said Elizabeth.

For more information on Madylin’s business, visit her Facebook page.

