13 reasons why: Netflix removes suicide bombing amid backlash

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

As part of a brand new study that linked an increase in teen suicide to recognition of Netflix’s 13 reasons, the streamer eliminated a season 1 graphic sequence in which Katherine Langford’s Hannah took her personal life.

“We’ve heard from many younger people that 13 reasons have inspired them to start talking and get support on difficult issues like melancholy and suicide – usually for the first time,” said a Netflix announcement. “When we put together the third season later this summer season, we were aware of the ongoing debate in the present. On the recommendation of medical advisors, we worked with the American Basis for Suicide Prevention together with Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer Inventor Brian Yorkey and the producers decided to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her personal life from Season 1. “

13 reasons why inventor Brian Yorkey meanwhile stated that the controversial scene was intended to portray the “ugly, painful timeliness” to ensure that “nobody ever wanted to emulate it”. However after hearing Dr. Moutier Problems (among others) Yorkey “agreed with Netflix to revise the sequence”.

Advertisement

“Nobody’s scene is more important than the lifetime of the present and the message that we should take better care of each other,” added the EP. “We believe this editing will help make the present best for most people while reducing the risk to particularly vulnerable younger viewers.”

The aforementioned study concluded that the suicide price of people between the ages of 10 and 17 rose 30 percent in April 2017, the month after 13 reasons.

Information about the cut sequence was first published in the Wall Avenue Journal.